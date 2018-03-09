Barti Ddu Rum is a Caribbean rum blend infused with handpicked laver seaweed from Pembrokeshire as well as spices such as vanilla and clove followed by citrus notes of orange and lemon. After a year’s work perfecting the flavour balance, Barti Ddu Spiced Rum was born and perfectly captures the spirit of the man it’s been named after.

John Roberts had a number of names during his life time but history has remembered him as Barti Ddu. Having left home at a very young age Roberts worked in a lowly role for the royal navy for most of his life until one day he was captured by pirates. Making good of the hand he was dealt, Roberts became one of the pirates himself, excelling in navigation. In his short career the soon captain was the most successful pirate of his time. John Roberts never came back to Pembrokeshire; after dominating the seas for several years he died in battle and was buried at sea.

Barti Rum can be found in local bottle shops, delis and bars around Wales and beyond, we recommend it on the rocks, with ginger beer, or with lemonade and a slice of fresh orange.

Web: www.bartirum.wales

Email: mail@bartirum.wales

Facebook: @BartiRum

Twitter: @BartiRum

