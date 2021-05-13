Barratt’s Restaurant & Boutique B&B, Denbighshire

Barratt’s Restaurant & Boutique B&B is set back from the main road on the A525 thoroughfare to Rhyl town in a building called Tyn Rhyl. This 16 century building once home to Angharad Llwyd, (antiquarian, historian and genealogist) is today a restaurant with accommodation.

Barratt’s is set in an acre of walled garden with car parking at the back of the house one can hear bird song and the rustling of the trees. Guest staying overnight often remarking on how quiet it is.

The double en-suite bedrooms have large television and welcome trays, the beds having memory foam mattresses with cosy feather duvets.

Barratt’s breakfast is served in the conservatory where the table is set with honey yogurt and fruit puree for you to enjoy while your breakfast order is being cooked.

Rhyl coast with its pebble sandy beach is a 15 minute walk straight from the front gates, passing the bus station and railway station along the way.

Around the area of Barratt’s there are castles to explore, Offas dyke to walk and kitesurfing for the more energetic. Or if you are more into the arts then maybe a night at the theatre watching one of the many top acts at The Rhyl Pavillion.

Elvira and David Barratt have been in the service industry for over 50 years and have run their family business Barratt’s in Rhyl for the last 30 years.

David an award winning chef has always been interested in cooking since a small boy when he would often watch his grandmother cook as an employee in one the big houses on the Wirral. Today he still enjoys his work and likes to cook with fresh local produce and ingredients.

Elvira looks after the accommodation and greets customers with a tea tray on their arrival.

Both do their best and make their guests feel welcome, safe and comfortable at Barratt’s