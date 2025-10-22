Women’s Cosy Gifting Socks – 2 Pack

I love socks as a Christmas present mainly because I hardly ever think of buying socks for myself. However I am really fussy about my socks – well actually as I am about most things really – because my socks have to be from BAM, no other brand that I am aware of can beat BAM. But if you haven’t tried socks from BAM you are seriously missing out and when you do try them you’ll know I was talking sense!!!

So onto the Cosy Gifting Socks which are so soft they remind me of rabbit’s ears and are so comfy and cosy on your feet. They have a slouchy style and a lovely rib and a relaxed ankle. Whether you are off for a run, or taking the dog to the beach, these are the socks you want on your feet.

These socks are supersoft, breathable and absorbent as they are made from bamboo viscose. BAM have added just a touch of recycled polyamide for durability and elastane for stretch. So their make-up is 90% Bamboo Viscose, 8% Recycled Polyamide, 2% Elastane. Just wash at wash at 30° and simply enjoy the comfort you have on your feet!

Size & Price: 4 -7 / £24.00

Colours: damson, oat milk

Visit: bambooclothing.co.uk