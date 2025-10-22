Women’s Cosy Gifting Socks – 2 Pack
I love socks as a Christmas present mainly because I hardly ever think of buying socks for myself. However I am really fussy about my socks – well actually as I am about most things really – because my socks have to be from BAM, no other brand that I am aware of can beat BAM. But if you haven’t tried socks from BAM you are seriously missing out and when you do try them you’ll know I was talking sense!!!
So onto the Cosy Gifting Socks which are so soft they remind me of rabbit’s ears and are so comfy and cosy on your feet. They have a slouchy style and a lovely rib and a relaxed ankle. Whether you are off for a run, or taking the dog to the beach, these are the socks you want on your feet.
These socks are supersoft, breathable and absorbent as they are made from bamboo viscose. BAM have added just a touch of recycled polyamide for durability and elastane for stretch. So their make-up is 90% Bamboo Viscose, 8% Recycled Polyamide, 2% Elastane. Just wash at wash at 30° and simply enjoy the comfort you have on your feet!
Size & Price: 4 -7 / £24.00
Colours: damson, oat milk
Visit: bambooclothing.co.uk
Women’s Stripe Everyday Socks – 4 Pack
I am a strong believer that BAM socks are a real treat for your feet and this 4 pack is a winner. You really do need to try these super soft and incredibly comfy socks, that have a reinforced toe and heel, but I must give you a heads up after you’ve been wearing BAM socks no other brand will suffice! Bamboo makes the best socks and that is not just because bamboo is so amazingly soft and comfortable to wear, but because bamboo’s also moisture managing so your feet stay feeling fresh and fragrant all day long. Plus to make them go the distance, BAM reinforce their super socks’ toe and heel with a looped terry knit that makes them stronger and brings a touch of extra cushioning to these key areas. This multi pack comprises four pairs of socks in assorted colours. This will make a great stocking filler.
Size & Price: 4 – 7 / £20.00
Colours: blue mix, pink lilac, red mix
Visit: bambooclothing.co.uk
Amazing Bamboo Classic Socks – 5 Pack
This is another supersoft comfort pack of 5 pairs of classic socks that have a Terry knit toe and heel for extra cushioning. These unisex socks are really absorbent, so you have no worries that your feet will feel fresh and dry all day, every day. They have a 1cm ankle rib and a BAM branded sole. I loved the supersoft and absorbent bamboo viscose with polyamide which gave me durability and elastane for stretch and comfort, I loved them.
Please do check out the BAM website for lots of socks and also great ideas for gifting. BAM can certainly sock it to you this festive season…………………