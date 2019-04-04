Award-Winning Fish Festival Casts Off in June!

With a world-famous coastline and countless award-winning beaches, Pembrokeshire in West Wales has always been a favourite with those who love nothing more than to be beside the seaside. And this year, the county is once again celebrating its sparkling seas and fresh locally-caught fish and shellfish in the Pembrokeshire Fish Week festival.

Between June 22nd and 30th, some 200 events will be taking place from cookery demos and a celebrity chef evening with Bryn Williams and friends, to coastal foraging, filleting workshops, seafood tasting, and much more.

All week, restaurants and cafes will be putting their fresh local ‘catch of the day’ at centre stage – from delicious tapas evenings to chowder trails, seafood extravaganzas or good old traditional fish and chips.

New this year is a barbecue trail at Tenby, with cafes and restaurants dishing up delicious local produce outside their establishments for passers-by to tuck into as they stroll around the walled town and harbour.

There’s plenty of fun-filled events for families to enjoy as well, including raft races at Goodwick Harbour, seashore activities and a fresh fish barbecue at Saundersfoot, as well as beach safaris, crabbing, guided coastal walks and much more.

Anglers and those who would love to learn to fish also have lots to choose from, with angling lessons and competitions for all ages and abilities held throughout the week.

The festival opens on Saturday, June 22nd with Milford Fish Festival – a free family-friendly fun day at Milford Haven’s Mackerel Quay with street food, live music, family boat trips, children’s activities, and much more.

Pembrokeshire Fish Week is co-ordinated by Pembrokeshire County Council’s Food Development Team, part-funded by Welsh Government and supported by various organisations.

For more information, please view: www.pembrokeshirefishweek.co.uk

Facebook: pembrokeshirefishweek

Twitter: pembsfishweek #fishweek

