Wales Contemporary Competition 2020 Closing Date Deferred

Due to the Coronovirus situation the Wales Contemporary/Cymru Gyfoes international art competition phase 2, organised by the Milford Haven Waterfront Gallery, has extended the online closing date for entries from 14th April to 1st September 2020 and the date for the exhibitions will be advised nearer the time.

David Randell the gallery director commented, “We had to close the gallery until the situation changes and It seems the most sensible thing to do in the circumstances. All the same rules for the competition apply and all applications must be made online.

Full details are available on walescontemporary.artopps.co.uk

Pembrokeshire Artist Sarah Jane Brown To Take On Larger Commissions

Over the past six months, contemporary landscape artist Sarah Jane Brown, has been busy with a different sort of paint as she took on an extensive project to renovate and transform an old generator shed into a bright and spacious art studio. With sufficient floorspace to fit her old studio in many times over, she is planning to run workshops and classes at a later date.

In the meantime, the space in the new studio will enable Sarah Jane to develop her creative process and experiment with painting far larger canvases than she has had the chance to work on before. To keep up with her story and watch her progress during this pivotal stage in her art career, follow Sarah Jane on Instagram @sjbfineart.

Furthermore, the extra space and time to paint means that she now has the capacity to take on new and larger commissions this year. Commissioning an artist to create an original piece of work is a thrilling and special experience, and with Sarah Jane’s professional approach you can look forward to enjoying an exciting journey towards a beautiful and bespoke painting.

Sarah Jane is ready to receive ideas, so please contact her on sarah@sjbfineart.com if you would like to discuss yours further.