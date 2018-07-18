Art at Waunifor 2018

Art at Waunifor, this year, celebrates eleven years of hosting its annual exhibition for local artists! Our focus and aim is to display a wide range of art that is practised in our locality, comprising the many styles and techniques involved in producing beautiful and interesting works.

Pieces on show will include traditional and contemporary paintings, prints, glass, textiles, sculpture, mixed media, ceramics, handmade paper art, photography, bookbinding and an eclectic mix of ‘art crafts’. We are inviting over thirty talented local artists to present their latest work, and are delighted to introduce new people alongside exhibitors who have been with us regularly through the years. As usual, our resident potter can be found working in his studio during the exhibition.

Following the success of last year’s talks and workshops, we are also holding another series, to take place during the exhibition, information below.

Opening Hours

Exhibition: 18-27 August 10am-5pm daily

Café: 11am-4pm daily

Talks: See below for times

Disabled Access: Waunifor is wheelchair-friendly.

While access to the exhibition and car park is free, there is a small charge for the talks and workshops.

TALKS, WORKSHOPS and DEMONSTRATIONS

Once again you are warmly invited to a curious collection of talks, workshops and demonstrations to be held during the art exhibition, with further impromptu talks to be added nearer the time. These include a range of subjects stemming from people’s interests and researches. There will be a charge of £2 for the talks and demonstrations, £4 for those workshops that include art materials.

Essentials – A Collage Workshop, Saturday 18 August, 2-4pm

with Jackie Henshall and Sally Hayes

Inspired by Matisse and his use of collage in his later work to capture the essentials of an experience, this is a chance to journey into your own essentials , to give expression to some of the importances you stay close to in the living of your life. No previous art experience required. All materials included.

Process Drawing through the Senses, Sunday 19 August, 2-4pm

with Claire Zeevi

An unusual approach to drawing. It’s not the end result, but the process of being with, and the conversation between yourself and what you witness. It ‘s discovering marks you never thought you might make. For any ability. To be free and not mind. Pencils and paper will be provided.

Painting with Words, Monday 20 August, 6-8pm

with Sally Hayes

An evening session to enjoy playing with words. After a warm up with a series of entertaining exercises we will visit the exhibition after hours and find a painting of our choice, re-painting it in words.

Café Process Gallery – Creation’s Dance, Wednesday 21 August, 7-9pm

with café gallery artists

This smaller exhibition in the Waunifor café includes work of all levels of skill from professionals to complete beginners. You are invited to an evening with the artists as they speak about what moved them to create work for this current exhibition, “Creations Dance”. Several sound pieces also included.

Well Being Through Nature, Thursday 22 August, 2.30pm

with Kirsti Sivyer and Judie Coull

An informative and lively exploration into nature’s healing properties and how to have a more enhanced interaction with them. Which trees and plants enliven us …which calm us down? Does our attitude increase or inhibit their influence? Do we have an effect on the flora around us?

Reclaiming the Feminine Mystery of Creation, Friday 23 August, 2.30pm with Eva Skalla and Joan Franclova. A fascinating pictorial journey through the many goddesses of the world, looking at Marian apparitions, Japanese priestesses and mother goddesses from Peru to Crete. What do they have in common and what do they tell us for today about the magic of being feminine.

Creating Glass Landscapes – A Journey, Saturday 24 August, 2.30pm

with Jackie Henshall

Jackie tells the story of her journey from painting into kiln formed glass, the inspirations and the challenges, including demonstrations of the materials and processes involved in the creation of fused glass landscapes and sculptures.

Arthurian Magic and Mystery in West Wales, Sunday 25 August, 3.30pm

with Martin Pilkington

Merlin, Arthur, and Knights of the Round Table are all associated with the landscape of West Wales, the land of the Greal. This presentation will take you through the mystery and magic that surrounds Arthurian legend in a new and unique way.

The café is open during the exhibition from 11am to 4pm, providing fresh light lunches, scrumptious homemade cakes and a comfortable rest area. There is also a children’s play area near the car park, though children must have an adult with them at all times.

Look out for our Art at Waunifor leaflets, which are widely distributed in venues up and down south and west Wales, from the beginning of August. Also keep updated with news about the exhibition on our facebook page @art.at.waunifor

As well as promoting our local artists, Art at Waunifor donates all profits to Canolfan Waunifor Centre, to support its on-going projects.