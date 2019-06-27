Art For All at The Ucheldre Centre

Art For All…I love to see the riot of colour on our walls that the exhibition always delivers. This is the 28th year of this annual exhibition which in itself confirms its popularity.

Not only are individuals invited to exhibit and enter the competition, but also the Schools send in pupil’s work, which is exhibited in three different age groups

Thursday 18 July 2019 5pm

Exhibition Opening 5pm & Announcement of prize winners 5.30pm

A chance to see the wide range of work exhibited in Ucheldre’s 28th annual Art for All Competition.

We are inviting entries for this year’s Art For All competition and exhibition of work this week. The only condition for showing your work is that you live in Anglesey, Gwynedd or Conwy.

Entry forms are available from Canolfan Ucheldre Centre, and must be returned with the work between 11 – 13 July.

Prize-winners will be announced at the exhibition opening at 5.30pm on Thursday 18 July, to which all are welcome.

Supported by the Licia Crystal Charitable Trust.

Exhibition runs until Tuesday 3 September

For additional information please contact the box office at the Ucheldre Centre

on 01407 763361 or box-office@ucheldre.org

Visit: www.ucheldre.org

The Ucheldre Centre is also home to the Ucheldre Kitchen, a licensed restaurant that boasts traditional Welsh home cooking using locally sourced ingredients, and a shop featuring arts and crafts also sourced locally.

The Ucheldre Centre stands within its own landscaped gardens with a purpose built amphitheatre and tranquil walled ‘sculpture’ garden, a lovely place to enjoy the peace and quiet and also overspill from the restaurant to eat al fresco.

The Centre is an important part of the cultural life of Holyhead, but is also often used by people visiting nearby Snowdonia, travelling on by ferry to or from Ireland, and is easily reached along the A55 from the whole of North Wales.

Canolfan Ucheldre Centre, Millbank, Holyhead, Anglesey, LL65 1TE, Box Office

Tel: 01407 763361

Web: www.ucheldre.org

email: box-office@ucheldre.org

Facebook: Ucheldre Holyhead

Twitter: @CanUcheldreCtr