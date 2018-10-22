Archaeology is synonymous with Pembrokeshire

Archaeology may seem very historical but new discoveries are to be made at National Park Archaeology Day

But firstly lets us take a very brief look at the incredible archaeology there is around Pembrokeshire.

Archaeology is the study of people in the past, through the remains they leave behind. These remains can be almost anything – from burials and weapons to bits of broken pot, stone tools or Second World War defences.

Foel Drygarn Iron Age hill fort (shown above ) encloses three Bronze Age burial cairns and has over 200 Iron Age roundhouse platforms.

Some of these remains, like the Iron Age promontory forts which line the coast of the National Park, are very substantial, (as shown below with students working on an excavation at West Angle Bay) and form distinctive landscape features even today. At the other end of the scale are the scatters of tiny flint pieces which mark out where prehistoric people made their tools and sat around their campfires. All of these different types of archaeology contribute to the historic environment of the National Park.

The historic environment is part of what makes the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park such a special place. People have lived and worked in the park for thousands of years, and have shaped the way it looks today. The National Park Authority has a duty to take care of the special qualities of the Park, and that includes its archaeology. We aim to understand the Park’s history, to protect it and to help people to enjoy it.

We do this in a variety of ways. Our Community Archaeologist Delun Gibby and our Building Conservation Officer Rob Scourfield, are on hand to offer advice to people working with historic sites and features. We try to encourage people to enjoy their archaeological heritage – through specially themed walks as part of the activities and events programme, through annual events in National Archaeology Week (normally the third week in July) and through managing Carew Castle and Tidal Mill and Castell Henllys Iron Age Village. The National Park also has a continuing programme of work investigating the Park’s history and archaeology.

The National Park’s archaeology is not just about individual sites – it is also about whole landscapes. A good example of this is the Cleddau Estuary where, until the 19th century, there was a thriving lime industry. Limestone was extracted from small quarries at the heads of the tidal channels, and loaded onto boats, known as sloops. These boats would then carry the limestone up the coast to North Pembrokeshire where it was unloaded, and burnt in kilns to produce lime for “sweetening” the soil in the fields.

But back to the present and the 2018 National Park Archaeology Day

The 2018 Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Archaeology Day will reveal fresh findings from some of the area’s well-known historic monuments, as well as information on newly discovered sites.

The event, which has been organised by Planed in partnership with the National Park Authority, will be held at Pembrokeshire College’s Merlin Theatre from 9.30am-4pm on Saturday 17 November.

National Park Authority Community Archaeologist, Delun Gibby said: “The Archaeology Day will offer people the chance to hear presentations that mark the centenary of the end of the First World War as well as new discoveries made earlier this year during the long period of dry weather.

“The range of knowledgeable speakers at the event, which will be chaired by Heather James, will include Dr Toby Driver, Dr Chris Caple, Prof Mike Parker Pearson and Alice Pyper. Half of the tickets have gone already so make sure to book early to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets for the event are £20 per person and £17 for students. To book a place, please contact Oriel y Parc via 01437 720392 or info@orielyparc.co.uk.

For more information on this and all other National Park Authority events, visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events.

