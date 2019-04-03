‘Ar Lafar’ Festival Gives Welsh Learners the Opportunity to Enjoy National Library Treasures

People learning Welsh will have an opportunity to enjoy speaking the language at a national festival thanks to a partnership between the National Centre for Learning Welsh, National Museum Wales and National Library of Wales (above image).

The one-day event called ‘Ar Lafar’ (the Welsh word for ‘spoken’) will be held on 6 April at the National Library of Wales, and three of the Museum’s sites.

The festival’s aim is to give learners and their families an opportunity to socialise and use their Welsh in an informal, relaxed setting, while at the same time enjoying the treasures on display at the Museum and National Library.

