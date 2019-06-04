Anglesey Show 2019 Anglesey Countryside at its best

Anglesey Show is an annual 2day event, held on August 13th and 14th 2019. The Show is held at the Anglesey Showground, a 160-acre site owned by the Anglesey Agricultural Society. The Showground is ideally situated in the centre of Anglesey, with easy access from the main road and the nearby seaport of Holyhead.

Today the Anglesey Agricultural Show attracts approximately 60,000 people. As well as the spectacle of the superbly presented animals and livestock, the Show boasts so much more to enjoy: Shopping & Exhibition Pavilion, equestrian events, farm livestock, craft exhibitors, numerous exhibitions of the best home-grown vegetables and flowers, as well as much more.

There will be almost 1,000 horses, at this years’ Anglesey Show from the powerful Shire Horses down to the Shetland Ponies. There are different breeds of sheep and classes of cattle. Pigs and goats also prove a great attraction for visitors, as well as the vast array of poultry and rabbits.

Gardeners will love the horticultural marquee with over 1,300 entries from flower displays, cookery, produce and crafts that will attract many.

Poultry will feature in the Anglesey Show Fur and Feather Marquee on the first day followed by Rabbits, Guinea Pigs and Small Pets on the Wednesday.

At the Sports & Country Life activity area the International Gun Dog Competition will be held, as well as other dog competitions and Clay Target Shooting. There will also be an opportunity to try out various sporting activities that are available on the Island as well as rugby in the SP Energy Network/WRU Arena on both days. Returning in the area for the second-year running will be the ‘North Wales Strongman Competition’, hosted by Hardcore Fitness Centre. This year there will also be a ‘North Wales Strongwoman Competition’!!

There will be around 350 trade stands to be browsed, a large shopping area and food hall.

The Anglesey Show ‘Main Ring’ attractions this year will include ‘The Paul Hannam Stunt Show’; ‘The Massey Ferguson Latest Technology Display’ plus ‘Meirion Owen’s Quack Pack’. The highlight on both days will be the magnificent Grand Parade of prize-winning horses and livestock!

There will be a special Pageant by the Anglesey Vintage Equipment Society which will feature “The Best of Anglesey and Gwynedd Vintage Vehicles”.

Following on from the success of the Anglesey Show ‘Show Stage’ last year, it will be back bigger and better this year. The Society are working in partnership with TeliMon to offer two days of entertainment by local artists a Bar and food outlets.

Gates open at 8am and will close at approx. 6pm on both days.

Free park and ride facility is also available to drop off and pick up users by the main gate.

For further information about the Anglesey Show please contact:

Email :- info@angleseyshow.org.uk

Website :- anglesey-show

01407 720072

Main Image courtesy of Condessa Welsh Liqueurs

Onion Image courtesy of anglesey hidden gem.com