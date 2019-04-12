Anglesey Arts Weeks 2019

The Anglesey Arts Weeks (AAW): Open Studios and Galleries Weeks promotes art on Anglesey by inviting painters, sculptors, photographers, film-makers, printmakers, installation artists and craft workers to open their studios to visitors for two weeks.

Our popular handbook lists all the link to which is

participants and includes a map to plan

your visits and navigate the Island along

with details of the free walking and

sketching tours.

Additions and unavoidable alterations

to the Anglesey Arts Guide can be found at Anglesy Arts Weeks Brochure and Guide and will be posted to:

angleseyartsforum.org or call the Ucheldre Centre (01407 763361 ). We welcome feedback either via forms at venues or on our website.

Anglesey Arts :- Art and Landscape Walks

This year’s outdoor programme of popular walks and sketching tours is set out below. The walks will combine visits to artists’ studios with en-route insights into the landscape and history, which inspire many of our artists. Instruction is given on sketching walks, which are therefore suitable for both beginners and the experienced.

TOUR 1: WEDNESDAY 17 APRIL 2019 – A sketching, and local interest walk with artist Christine Garwood and Guide Caroline Bateson commencing at Hooton’s Farm Shop and following a circular route via Menai Strait.

TOUR 2: FRIDAY 19 APRIL 2019 – A studio walk with Guide Kath Thomas commencing at Penmon Priory carpark, and linking the nearby artists’ studios.

TOUR 3: MONDAY, 22 APRIL 2019 – A studio and landscape walk with Guide Kath Thomas commencing at Rhosneigr Village Hall, and linking artists in Rhosneigr and Llanfaelog area.

TOUR 4: SATURDAY 27 APRIL 2019 – A sketching, and local interest walk around Cemaes Bay, harbour and coast with artist Christine Garwood and Guide Caroline Bateson commencing at the Cemaes Carpark.

The Anglesey Arts Forum exists to promote the arts on Anglesey by organizing the Anglesey Arts Weeks (AAW): the Open Studios at Easter and the Anglesey Performing Arts Weeks (APAW) including SeeMôr Film Festival 19 October – 3 November 2019. Membership of the Forum is free and anyone interested or involved in the arts in any way is welcome to join. Further details and a list of Committee members is available on our website.

www.angleseyartsforum.org

For more information about events or to book, please call the Ucheldre box-office on 01407 763361 or email: box-office@ucheldre.org.

Ucheldre website: ucheldre.org

Or to know more about events and the Ucheldre Centre on the Welch Country website visit

welshcountry.co.uk/ucheldre centre

Images courtesy of artists taking p;art in the Anglesey Arts Week :- Anwen Roberts – Siw Thomas and Peter Alexander Lane