Andrew J Rees Butchers Shop and Factory Store – Quality Meat & Food Store, in Narberth

Quality wholesale and retail; butcher with a Pig Roast and BBQ service. With customer service a priority you can guarantee the right meat for your needs at Andrew J Rees & Sons.

Butcher Andrew Rees not only runs a successful, busy butcher’s shop in Narbeth, Pembrokeshire, but the Factory Store, a quality Meat & Food Market at the West Wales Business Park in Redstone Road, Narbeth which is open to the public as well as trade.

Andrew and his team supply quality fully traceable meat products to over 300 businesses of all sizes, including; restaurants, hotels, theme parks, pubs, nursing homes and guest houses throughout Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and west Carmarthenshire. This includes contracts with both Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion authorities to supply their council run schools and care homes. With the shop & the Factory Store Andrew Rees has the ability to provide meat to suit all pockets including meat that is locally sourced using breeds that produce the most tender and succulent meat. The one thing that does not vary is quality and traceability.

Food Safety and Hygiene is our main priority and Andrew aims to deliver his products to you fresh and tailored perfectly to your needs. All their products are sourced from reputable suppliers, most of which they have used for many years, always ensuring that all the products they receive are fully traceable and have been stored and transported in line with the requirements of the Food Standards Act.

Andrew ensures that all meat is prepared to order, on site by his butchers who are fully trained in meat preparation and food hygiene. Their units are installed with industrial chilling and freezing facilities and our fleet of delivery vehicles are all fully refrigerated. To ensure you receive your meat order in fresh and perfect condition, strict temperature control measures are in place.

But it is just not fresh raw meat products that are available, there’s also a range of cooked meats, fresh home- made flavoured sausages and burgers, black pudding, salami, chorizo, Pate, eggs, cheese, butter ,cream, mayonnaise and much more.

Pembrokeshire – 01834 861892

www.andrewreesbutchers.co.uk

Facebook