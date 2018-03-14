Aberystwyth Arts Centre presents its new Summer exhibition, Swimming

In Gallery 2 contemporary artists display work that responds to experiences of swimming in lakes, rivers, oceans and man-made pools at Aberystwyth Arts Centre. The exhibition, which is a mixed media show, will be held in Aberystwyth Arts Centre from the 17th March to the 26th of May.

Local artists working in Aberystwyth join with artists and wild swimmers from across Wales who all share a passion for being in the water.

Wild swimmer Vivienne Rickman Poole says, of the relationship between creativity and swimming, “I’ve always been quite an experimental photographer, making my own cameras. It was always going to be that, at one point, the cameras would eventually come with me and I would be experimenting with them in the water.”

Vivienne Rickman Poole is listed as one of 101 Inspiring British Adventurers and in Wild Swimmers of the Year 2017 and her stunning photographs and video work convey the experience of weightlessness felt whilst swimming.

Another highlight of the show is the underwater photography of award winning artist, swimmer and free diver, Natasha Brooks, whose short film Bluehue won the British Mountaineering Council ‘Women In Adventure’ film competition and LLAMF ‘Spirit of Adventure’ Award.

In addition exciting work by the following artists is also displayed in the exhibition, which includes work by some of those who responded to an Open Call last year. Local textile artist Becky Knight is showing 4 decorative swimming costumes and a large quilt, Deborah Teakle’s abstract paintings of underwater scenes are presented and Stuart Evans ‘s lino prints of mermaids depict some of the mythology surrounding swimming. Oil paintings of swimmers and deep sea divers by Branwen Lisa are displayed alongside Joanna Croft’s evocative video work that awakens memories of warm, summer swims. Exhibited paintings by emerging artist and wild swimmer, Rachel Rea, also evoke the feelings of calm and exhilaration felt whilst swimming.

The exhibition incorporates various styles and mediums to display the theme of swimming through the eyes of artists who love the sea. It is hoped that you will leave the exhibition inspired to go and find your own adventures through swimming.

For more information please visit: www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk

