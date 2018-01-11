Aberystwyth Arts – Art stars of the future revealed and awarded £1000

The inaugural Nova exhibition will launch at The Royal Cambrian Academy, Conwy on Saturday 18th of November with live performances and installations, 3D and 2D artworks, travelling to Aberystwyth Arts Centre.

Nova is a new biennial arts prize for Welsh artists 35 and under and the exhibition runs until the 2nd of December. The exhibition then travels to Aberystwyth Arts Centre between 25th January and 21st March 2018.

Thirty one emerging Welsh artistic talents have been selected for the exhibition by a panel of high profile selectors, including Alfredo Cramerotti Director of MOSTYN, Llandudno, Hannah Firth, Director of Visual Arts, CHAPTER, Cardiff and Caernarfon based artist Bedwyr Williams.

One of the selectors Hannah Firth said “It’s been a real privilege to be a judge on the inaugural NOVA Cymru prize and to see such a strong and diverse range of submissions from artists working across Wales. Selection was incredibly difficult but we are delighted with the final shortlist of 31 artists, and anticipate that the exhibitions at both RCA Conwy and Aberystwyth Art Centre will be exciting, thought-provoking and engaging for audiences. Picking prize winners is going to be even more tough than the initial selection but we are sure that this new and vital biennial will provide a great platform for all of the exhibitors to build their careers on”

On the opening night at Conwy, Paul Eastwood was awarded £1000 and the title of Nova Artist of the year 2017. Gweni Lloyd was awarded £500 and the title of Nova Young Artist Award 2017.

Visitors to the exhibition can vote for their favourite artwork. The votes at Conwy and Aberystwyth will be combined and the winner of the Nova People’s Prize will be awarded £100.

Jeremy Yates, President of the RCA says: “The aim of Nova is to support and promote excellence in emerging Welsh art by offering young artist the chance to have their work seen by our panel of high profile selectors as well as being given the opportunity to exhibit their work at the RCA Conwy in the inaugural Nova exhibition in November”.

For more information please visit: www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk

