Aberystwyth Arts Centre – Shazia Mirza, ‘With Love From St Tropez’

Following her critically acclaimed 2016, sell-out international run of The Kardashians Made Me Do It and fresh from being ravaged by hunger and sand-flies on Channel 4’s Celebrity Island, Shazia Mirza brings her new show, With Love From St Tropez, to the Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday 24th May.

A show at Aberystwyth Arts Centre about lies and truth (or is that the same thing?), nudity and the periodic table, these things hold the key to the future. How much do you wear? What do you look like, and will they let you in? Oh, and don’t you dare wear more than dental floss on a French beach.

The Kardashians Made Me Do It explored politically correct liberalism, the intrusion of ISIS into young British lives and Jihadi brides and enjoyed four sell-out runs in London as well as the US, Sweden and Paris. This brand new show is about lies, lies and more lies. The truth is so 1980’s.

Shazia was recently seen back to absolute basics in Channel 4’s Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, and earlier this year she took a speedy turn (2.07 seconds to be exact) in BBC2’s Top Gear’s ‘A Star in a Reasonably Priced Car ‘ segment. She recently guested on ITV’s Jonathan Ross and Loose Women and she is a regular panellist on Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff. Other TV credits include Have I Got News For You (BBC), F*** Off, I’m a Hairy Woman (BBC), NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Beautiful People (BBC2), The World Stands Up (Paramount Comedy) and The Late Late Show (RTE). She has also appeared on BBC Radio 2’s Graham Norton show, Radio 4’s The Now Show , and her Pause For Thoughts can often been heard on Radio 2’s Vanessa Feltz Show.

In 2008 she was listed in The Observer as one of the 50 funniest acts in British comedy, won ‘Columnist of the Year’ at the prestigious PPA Awards for her fortnightly column in The New Statesman and won The GG2 Young Achiever of the Year Award. She has performed internationally all over the world and is a regular contributor to The Financial Times and writes her weekly column ‘Dairy of a Disappointing Daughter’ for The Guardian.

