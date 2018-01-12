Aberystwyth Arts – Photography Exhibition Winners Announced

Work will be displayed in Gallery 2 at Aberystwyth Arts Centre 27 January – 10 March

Margaret Mitchell (UK) Gold Award and Owen Harvey (UK) Gold Under 30s Award

Exhibition launches at PHOTOBLOCK, London, 13-16 October 2017

All four awards presented for series work

The Royal Photographic Society has announced the award winners for the 160th edition of the International Photography Exhibition (IPE 160), the world’s longest running photographic exhibition. For the first time, all four medals, Gold, Under 30s Gold, Silver, and Bronze, have been awarded to photographers who entered photographic work from a series.

Glasgow based photographer Margaret Mitchell has won the Gold Award for her series of images entitled In This Place. Taken from an emotive portrait project focusing on Mitchell’s family, the images trace the lives of her sister’s children growing up in central Scotland, dealing with issues of family, loss and survival.

IPE 160 Selector, curator Zelda Cheatle, commented: “Margaret Mitchell’s images are made from the heart. They speak of this modern world we live in, there is a sincerity and depth of emotion to this work that resonates long beyond the initial view.”

The Under 30s Gold Medal has been awarded to Owen Harvey, London based documentary photographer, for his series on the US Lowriding culture. IPE Silver has been awarded to US photographer R. J. Kern and Canadian photographer Wes Bell has received Bronze.

The four award winners have been selected from thousands of entries from across the world by the 2017 panel: Karin Bareman, Curatorial Project Manager for Autograph ABP; Zelda Cheatle curator, editor, lecturer and consultant in photography; Ingrid Pollard HonFRPS, photographer, media artist and researcher; and photographers and former IPE exhibitors Abbie Trayler-Smith and Sian Davey HonFRPS. These images form part of a touring exhibition of 100 selected images, opening at The Old Truman Brewery as part of PHOTOBLOCK. The awards have been presented at the exhibition opening on 12 October. The award winning images will also be exhibited in a group show at theprintspace gallery, London, in 2018.

For more information please visit: www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk

