Aberystwyth Arts Centre has an “Uneasy Calm”

Aberystwyth Arts Centre hosts a photographic exhibition called “Iceland, an uneasy calm”.

Indeed “Iceland, an uneasy calm” is a series of photographs taken in Iceland over eight years by Tim Rudman, who is acknowledged as one of the finest landscape photographers working today. This stunning collection will be exhibited in Gallery 2 at Aberystwyth Arts Centre from September 15th to November 11th 2018.

In his book of the same name Tim describes Iceland thus: ‘The Land of Fire and Ice’, has a strong and omnipresent ‘Middle Earth’ feel to it. Evidence of its volcanic origin is everywhere. Geysers spurt, mud pools boil and steam billows from the ground. The central highlands are unpopulated and barren. Glistening glacial caps crown the mountains and extend long white fingers down to light-sucking lava deserts, whilst bible-black beaches lie fringed with white surf.

Thundering waterfalls abound, whilst craggy caves and peaks, often shrouded in mist and low cloud, provide a home to some of Iceland’s trolls and ‘hidden people’. In summer the days extend through the nights. In winter the nights eat up the days. Changes in the weather are frequent and storms can be spectacular. Brooding skies accentuate the already dramatic and sometimes eerie landscape where trolls lurk at night and get turned to stone by daylight. It is a land of myth and magic, of fearsome subterranean power and spectacular scenery.”

The photographs in the Aberystwyth Arts Centre exhibition are printed in black and white and chemically duo-toned, giving the images enhanced depth. Tim Rudman is regarded as a master printer and his skills in the darkroom, coupled with his skills behind the camera, create images with a heightened sense and unexpected depths. The work is printed on Ilford Multigrade Warmtone Fibre based paper and the exhibition kindly supported by Ilford Photo.

Tim’s work is represented in numerous public and private collections, including the Victoria & Albert museum, London.

For more information visit :- www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk