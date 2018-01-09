Aberystwyth Arts Centre – ‘We’re here because we’re here’

Aberystwyth Arts Centre tells the story of the contemporary memorial ‘We’re here because we’re here’, with an exhibition presented by 14-18 NOW and the National Theatre 20 January – 14 April 2018.

‘We’re here because we’re here’ took place on 1 July 2016 when more than 1400 voluntary participants in First World War uniform appeared unexpectedly in locations across the UK. The participants were a reminder of the 19,240 men who were killed on 1 July 1916, the first day of the Battle of the Somme. Each participant represented an individual soldier who was killed on that day says Aberystwyth Arts Centre.

The soldiers, dressed in historically accurate uniforms, did not speak, but at points throughout the day would sing the song ‘We’re Here Because We’re Here’, which was sung in the trenches during the First World War. They handed out cards to members of the public with the name and regiment of the soldier they represented, and, where known, the age of the soldier when he died on 1 July 1916.

Created by Turner Prize-winning artist Jeremy Deller in collaboration with Rufus Norris, Director of the National Theatre, ‘We’re here because we’re here’ reached over 30 million people across the UK[1]. The work was specially commissioned by

14-18 NOW, the UK’s arts programme for the First World War Centenary commemorations.

The exhibition will tell the story of the project through images of the volunteers from across the UK and BBC documentary charting the making of the project.

This was the first time so many theatres have worked together on a UK-wide participation project, making it the largest arts participation project ever staged in the country.

Med Rendell, a volunteer from Aberystwyth said:

“It was an experience I’ll never forget. I felt so close to people that day, both fellow participants and the public. It was, in my eyes, the most important way to really hit home just how many lives were lost in World War 1.”

Jenny Waldman, Director of 14-18 NOW, said:

“For the centenary of the Somme, Jeremy Deller, Rufus Norris, 26 theatres and over 1400 volunteers, created an exceptional and powerful live memorial ‘We’re here because we’re here‘. Both unexpected and warmly embraced by millions of people, the ‘silent soldiers’ made an impact across the UK. This exhibition is a wonderful way to remember the ambitious work and tell the story of how it came together.”

Rufus Norris, Director of the National Theatre, said:

“This work by Jeremy Deller was a truly national piece of theatre and a powerful way to remember the men who went off to fight 100 years ago. I also hope it will serve as a catalyst to strengthen ties with theatres and communities across the UK.”

LISTINGS INFORMATION

‘We’re here because we’re here’

The story of Jeremy Deller’s Modern Memorial

Aberystwyth Arts Centre

20 January – 14 April 2018

Piazza Window and Lower Foyer

becausewearehere.co.uk

[1] Based on 63% of the British adult population (aged 18+) in a YouGov survey who indicated that they were aware of the soldiers. Calculation by Morris Hargreaves McIntyre / 14-18 NOW.

For more information please visit: www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk

