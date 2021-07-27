A summer of shopping, art and craft awaits at Oriel y Parc

Pop-up markets and children’s arts and crafts workshops will form just part of an exciting programme of events at Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre this summer.

Situated in St Davids, the National Park Authority-run site will be hosting a small number of specially-selected pop-up stalls on Wednesdays and Fridays between 10am and 2pm throughout the summer holidays. These will be located in the courtyard at Oriel y Parc, and will provide the opportunity to support local suppliers as well as purchase unique gifts and treats.

For younger visitors, a series of art and craft workshops promise to brighten up the summer break. These are being held on Wednesdays in a socially distanced outdoor environment and will be led by a range of talented local artists.

On 28 July, Kate Kekwick will be holding a children’s workshop on Gelly printing, while the 4 July offers the opportunity for young people to make a mini-sketchbook under the tutelage of Kate Freeman. Solva-based artist, Raul Speek, will be taking the reins on Wednesday 11 August with some summer painting fun, and the final workshop on the 18 August with Deborah Withey will involve an exploration of the grounds at Oriel y Parc and the chance to make prints from any interesting finds.

Claire Bates, Visitor Services Manager at Oriel y Parc, said:

“We look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages this summer, as well as giving local business a boost and connecting more young people to the world of art. “Booking is essential for the children’s workshops, which are supported by the National Lottery Community Fund and the Awards for All Wales programme. There is no age limit for the workshops, but we ask that each child is accompanied by no more than one responsible adult. Workshop tickets are priced at £4 per child, with no charge for accompanying adults.”

For more information on session times, duration and how to book your place visit www.orielyparc.co.uk.

A full programme of National Park Authority events can be found at www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events.