5 Gardens to Visit in Wales This Winter

There is no doubt that Wales is well known for its rich history and culture, particularly as the country with more castles per square mile than anywhere else in the world. For those who have green-fingers or like to get outdoors, the castles and heritage sites are often the location of the many famous gardens in Wales to visit. It may sound a bit counterintuitive to go on garden walks during winter, but the some iconic gardens in Wales are quite magical in the colder months. Here are some you ought to see:

Chirk Castle

This 5.5-acre garden boasts rare shrubs and flowers set in a beautiful contemporary French layout. The gardens were neglected during the Second World War, and were single-handedly revived by Lady Margaret Myddelton. She created the colourful planting scheme that you can see today. Lady Margaret was also very fond of the iris, and you can see a number of varieties at the Chirk Castle Gardens, including the winter flowering species, the Iris stylosa.

Anglesey Abbey, Gardens and Lode Mill

The Telegraph lists Anglesey Abbey as one of the gardens you must see when you go to Wales. It is magnificently designed with many plants that come to life during the cold months. You can also come and watch the Winter Lights show in the garden, where they illuminate a 1.2 mile route at night, complete with live music, entertainment, and food stalls.

Bodnant Garden, Conwy

This world-famous garden is home to rare trees, and botanical collections from all over the world. The winter garden is also a must-see, especially the famous midday light, which shines from the south across the Old Park, beautifully backlighting the plants. The English Garden note that a prominent feature of this impressive 80-acre garden is the Laburnum Arch that stretches for almost 200 feet. It also has an exotic variety of seeds and cuttings gathered on expeditions from over a century ago.

Aberglasney Gardens, Carmarthenshire

If you want to enjoy some local artisan food, mulled wine, spiced apple juice, and minced pie while listening to festive music amidst a historic and beautiful surrounding, you need to stop by Aberglasney Gardens. Aberglasney’s Winter Fair is one of Wales’ biggest festive events you wouldn’t want to miss. The medieval gardens are breathtaking and have been a source of inspiration for poets since 1477.

Powis Castle and Garden

When you arrive at the Powis Castle as shown above, the first thing you will see is how the medieval castle rises dramatically above the renowned garden. While there may not be many flowers on show, winter offers a rare chance to see the garden’s structure and appreciate the carefully crafted landscaping. It is also a good time to visit the deer park as the reduced vegetation makes it easier to spot the animals.

One part of the garden that can be enjoyed all year round by families is the castle's huge lawns. This is the one feature that often sets a professionally kept garden apart from an average home garden, and the one feature that most gardeners try and replicate. The castle and garden are one of Wales' most celebrated destinations and worth the visit for both families and budding gardeners.

