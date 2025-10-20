20K Awarded to Strengthen Community Organisations

The Conwy Valley and North Wales Coast Community Rail Partnership has awarded £20,000 to community groups across North Wales through its Community Resilience Grant, supporting projects that improve wellbeing, reduce isolation and encourage the use of sustainable travel.

Launched earlier this year, the grant was made possible thanks to funding from Avanti West Coast match-funded by the Conwy Valley and North Wales Coast Community Rail Partnership, who receive their core funding from Transport for Wales, and administered by Community and Voluntary Support Conwy (CVSC).

Open to community organisations, charities, and CICs within five miles of a station along the railway lines from Llandudno to Blaenau Ffestiniog and Holyhead to Shotton, the grant offered up to £1,000 per organisation to build resilience and sustainability.

This year’s funding saw 26 organisations benefit from the scheme, supporting an inspiring range of projects across Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy, Denbighshire, and Flintshire.

Among the successful applicants, Stepping Stones North Wales will use its grant to provide professional art therapy sessions for adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse, helping participants express trauma through creativity and improve mental Wellbeing.

JuncYard CIC will be purchasing the necessary equipment to support the Victorian Skatepark Project in Llandudno Junction, delivering free ‘learn to skateboard’ lessons promoting physical activity, confidence and social connection in a safe and inclusive community space.

Meanwhile, Shotton Steel RFC will ensure every young player in its U9 to U15 teams receives a hot meal after home games throughout the season, for some this might be their only hot meal of the day and will promote nutrition and inclusion.

Other successful projects include community choirs for people living with dementia, inclusive improvements to public spaces and initiatives providing social opportunities for older residents.

Karen Williams, Community Rail Officer for the Conwy Valley and North Wales Coast Community Rail Partnership said:

“It’s lovely to be able to offer a helping hand to community groups when financial support for them tightens year after year. From the last rounds of grant funding offered, we have created some lovely friendships and delivered some amazing opportunities, and we look forward to continuing this with new partnerships.”

Joanna Buckley, Community Manager at Avanti West Coast said:

“We’re extremely proud to have contributed towards funding for these projects along our North Wales route. “Rail is essential for connection and sustainability – directly supporting the aim of this funding. The positive impact it will bring to the local communities we serve is invaluable, and we’re incredibly excited to see how the successful participants will benefit from the grant to improve wellbeing in their areas.”

Melanie Lawton, Community Rail Strategic Lead at Transport for Wales said:

“This is an excellent opportunity to connect communities to their railways to deliver projects that make a real difference at a grassroots level to positively impact their community, reduce social isolation and improve health and wellbeing. Congratulations to all participants on their successful applications.”

Phil Jones, Funding Officer for CVSC said:

“CVSC are proud to be administering this fund. Our commitment to funding local groups reflects our belief that real change begins at the community level. Congratulations to all the groups.”

The Community Resilience Grant is part of the Partnership’s ongoing commitment to promoting the voices of local communities, encouraging sustainable and accessible travel, supporting diversity and inclusion and fostering social and economic development across the region.