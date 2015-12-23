Open Spaces Society dismayed at Anglesey Park disposal

The Open Spaces Society, a leading pressure-group for the protection of green spaces, is dismayed that the Isle of Anglesey County Council has, on the 8th December, published plans to dispose of Holyhead Park in South Stack Road. The public has six weeks, until 19 January 2016, in which to object to the plans of the Anglesey Park disposal.

Thereafter, the council will invite expressions of interest for two weeks, until 2 February, from anyone wishing to take over the running of the park.

The Open Spaces Society will object to the plans to dispose of the park, because it is an important asset to the people of Holyhead and the society considers that the council has a duty to further the well-being of its community.

Says Nicola Hodgson, case officer of the society: ‘We are dismayed that Anglesey Council plans to dispose of this important park. It claims that it can no longer run it, but that is because it does not have the right priorities. It is vital to the people of Holyhead that they have facilities for outdoor recreation and enjoyment and the council should find the resources for this.

‘We consider that the council’s action in disposing of this open space is contrary to the ethos, if not the letter, of the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015. This requires public bodies “to do things in pursuit of the economic, social, environmental and cultural well-being of Wales in a way that accords with the sustainable development principle”. It is also contrary to the requirement to produce local well-being plans, since green spaces are a crucial element of our well-being.

‘Already the council is trying to make money out of its precious open spaces, with its controversial application for 28 caravan pitches on the flagship Breakwater Country Park. If it gets away with disposing of the Holyhead Park, where will it stop?

‘The council is also asking for expressions of interest from local groups to take over the running of Holyhead Park. However, we hope that it decides to keep and maintain the park itself, for the well-being and enjoyment of the community,’ Nicola declares.

