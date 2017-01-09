Wye and Usk Foundation report serious pollution on River Teifi

The Wye and Usk Foundation report serious pollution the River Teifi in West Wales

The Wye and Usk Foundation regret to report that there is pollution on the River Teifi in West Wales and it will come as no surprise that agricultural slurry and an anaerobic digester has been implicated in the cause. The result has been catastrophic. Dead salmon and sea and brown trout in their thousands were seen and this will belie the total number killed or the damage to their environment, invertebrate life, eggs laid in the river and so on.

The Teifi is as well known for its beautiful scenery as its salmon, sea trout and brown trout. Much of the local economy is pinned on its fishery, guiding and angling tourism. Who will make good the loss from this catastrophe?

Moreover, the risk of these terrible events is not confined to just that river. It could just as easily have happened on the Tywi, Aeron, Cleddau, or our own Wye and Usk, in fact anywhere that industry operates without proper investment or regulatory control. Minor point source pollution events are recorded nearly every day somewhere in the UK.

The Wye and Usk Foundation have recently experienced significant agricultural pollutions and fish kills in the following tributaries: Garren, Trothy, Llynfi, Tarrell and Olway. On top of that there are few rivers not suffering from degrees of diffuse pollution, notably from phosphate.

Coming at a time during the consultation on whether Wales should adopt new regulations that support Nitrate Vulnerable Zone Protection right across the Principality to improve manure storage and use, it is surely events like this that rebut the farming community’s claims that the investment necessary to comply is too expensive and would not deliver (for them).

The whole Natural Resources ethos, allied to the concepts of Future Generations and Environment legislation, surely should never allow one party to destroy the resources of others for their own personal gain.

