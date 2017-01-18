Wonderwool Wales 2017, a Wealth of inspiration for fans of wool and natural fibres

Fibre fans can learn techniques for fantastic felting, perfect plying, beautiful beading, daring design, wonderful weaving and scintillating spinning at workshops being organised as part of the wool and natural fibre extravaganza Wonderwool Wales 2017.

The hugely-anticipated annual Wonderwool Wales show is back on April 22 and 23, 2017 at the Royal Welsh Showground, Builth Wells with a programme of Woolschool workshops filled with lots of ideas for creative endeavour. “The choice of Woolschools is more exciting and varied than ever before,” said organiser Chrissie Menzies. “We are delighted to be offering several different felting workshops to cater for the ever-growing enthusiasm for this craft, which I myself am addicted to! We’ve also got Woolschools on how to produce beaded crochet; chain-plied yarn; a woven bark bird using willow bark or a small mat using Mapuche weaving, a method used by artisans in southern Chile. Then there are also workshops showing how to select fleeces, how to spin yarn using a traditional Mayan technique with the Dizzy Sheep Spinner; even how to design your next project. It’s best to book early as the Woolschools are always popular and fill up fast!”

For felting enthusiasts, show organisers are delighted to welcome back talented needle felt artist, illustrator and sculptor Jenny Barnett who will be showing how to sculpt wool fleece into a charming little spring lamb. Pat Johnson will lead a Woolschool teaching a quick and easy way to make 3D wet felt pods and the seeds to fit into the pod.

As usual, visitors to Wonderwool Wales will also have lots of other opportunities to learn new skills – there will be demonstrations and have-a-go sessions offered on some of the stalls; regular demonstrations by members of the Welsh Guilds of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers and hands-on activities in the interactive area. The show will burst at the seams with stalls, and special exhibitions and The Sheepwalk, a woolIy take on the catwalk, will add to the entertainment.

For more details visit: www.wonderwoolwales.co.uk