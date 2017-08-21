Nikki Witt and Ann Marrriot created Welsh Tweed in 2012, stimulated by the natural beauty of their surroundings. Based in the village of Myddfai in the Brecon Beacons, they realised they could produce a range of clothing and accessories, made exclusively from the wool of the indigenous sheep.

The wool of these sheep is sent to a mill, washed, and then Nikki & Ann choose the colours for their products. They take their inspiration for these from the heathers, animals, flowers and rugged countryside that they live in. Riders both, they are lucky enough to witness the changing seasons as they hack in the acres of hills, moors and fields that their area affords.

Colours that prove enduringly popular, and evoke the Welsh countryside, include pastel shades of mauve, baby blue and pink. Primary colours of red, yellow and blue, and tertiary colours of grey and brown complement the often-used background of black, a versatile base for the mixtures that make Welsh Tweed so original and attractive.

Examples of Nikki & Ann’s clothing include ponchos and wraps, made of the finest Welsh Tweed, lined with a ‘funky’ polka dot cotton. These look stylish, and suit both town and country wear, as they are warm, practical and fashionable.

Accessories include scarves, neck snuggles, head huggers, wrist cuffs, wellie-warmers, caps, brooches and cufflinks. The neck snuggles & head huggers are ideal for dog walking, cheering on the rugby team, and long country walks, and for cosy toes, the wellie-warmers are a must!

Branching out into soft furnishings, Nikki & Ann also produce cushions, draft excluders, greetings cards, lavender/lemon filled hearts, and tree decorations. Teddy Bears have also become a very popular addition to the range.

Two friends with a vision, passionate about their local environment, bringing their ideas to life, and proudly promoting Wales and its natural products. How many people do you know who can look at a sheep and imagine what it can be turned into? After all, most sheep are not pink or purple with polka dot undersides!

Web: www.welshtweed.com

Tel: 01550 721451

Twitter: @Welshtweed