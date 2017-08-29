Welsh Food – Operate in a more efficient and environmentally-friendly way

Welsh Food – Lesley Griffiths is encouraging farmers across Wales to take advantage of Welsh Government funding and support designed to help make their businesses more efficient, resilient and environmentally friendly.

The Farm Business Grant (FBG) helps farmers to improve the economic and environmental performance of their holdings by providing a 40% contribution towards capital investments in 70 items of equipment and machinery. These items, pre-identified with the input of the industry, offer clear and quantifiable benefits to farm enterprises and Welsh Food. A full list of items is available on the Farm Business Grant page on the Welsh Government’s website.

The second application window for the FBG recently opened and will remain open until 29 September. It follows the success of the first window, which attracted over 500 applications, requesting a total of £3.4m of grant support.

To be eligible for a one-off grant of between £3,000 and £12,000, farmers must attend a Farming Connect ‘Farming for the future’ roadshow, held in locations across Wales. These evening events are targeted at all farm businesses eligible to benefit from Farming Connect services. The roadshows aim to prepare farm businesses for the future and provide information on the many ways Farming Connect can offer advice and support.

This includes the Farming Connect Advisory Service, which can provide eligible businesses with up to four instances of business or technical advice over a four year period.

The first series of regional roadshows attracted more than 4,000 farmers and the next round of events will get under way from the beginning of September. Presentations during each event will concentrate on sustainable business development aimed at improving economic and environmental performance.

The Cabinet Secretary said:

“The funding we are making available through the FBG will enable our farmers to invest in their business so they can operate in a more efficient, competitive and environmentally-friendly way. This, in turn, will improve their resilience as we prepare for an uncertain future outside the EU.

“Regardless of whether or not they intend to apply for FBG funding, I would encourage farmers across Wales to attend a ‘Farming for the Future’ roadshow and find out more information on the wide range of advice and support available to them.”

For information on dates and locations for the roadshows and to reserve a place, visit www.gov.wales/farmingconnect or call the Farming Connect Service Centre on 08456 000 813.

More information on the Farm Business Grant is available here