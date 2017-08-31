Welsh Food & Drink showcased at the Speciality and Fine Food Fair

Welsh Food & Drink is represented by twenty two Welsh speciality food and drink producers exhibiting under the Food and Drink Wales banner at the forthcoming Speciality and Fine Food Fair in London. Held 3-5 September, Food and Drink Wales is coordinating this strong Welsh Food and Drink representation from a wide range of sectors, including confectionery, cheese, vegetarian and vegan snacks through to baking and drinks – with most having recently had success at the Great Taste Awards 2017.

(Image Clams Cakes White chocolate & Chia Cake )

Wales has a long established reputation for fine Welsh food and drink products and boasts a wealth of food producers whose products have tasted worldwide success. This year sees a range of new product launches – the variety of which clearly demonstrates the creativity and innovation emerging from Wales.

The Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths AM

comments,

“Wales’ strong presence at the Speciality and Fine Food Fair is an acknowledgement of the importance our food and drink industry has on the UK market. Welsh producers work hard to produce artisan produce that is a true representation of the skills and quality that Wales has to offer. I am delighted that so many producers are attending this year’s show.





We have a great food and drink industry in Wales, and we as a Government will continue to celebrate the success of our producers as we look to grow the sector now and into the future.”

The Baked Shed is launching four gluten free cake products, and two vegan products. Barti Ddu Rum will be sampling the recently launched Pembrokeshire Seaweed Spiced Rum, whilst Lurvills Delight will be showcasing their new non-alcoholic drink – Lavender Spice.

Ice Cube Tea Ltd will be exhibiting a new range of teas including iced black tea with Sicilian Lemon, iced green tea with Moroccan Mint, iced Thai tea with Coconut Water and Iced Patagonian tea with Yerba Mate.

Black Mountains Smokery will be showcasing their delicious new product for 2017 – “Hot Smoked Sea Bass”. They will also be offering a special product of the month through a monthly newsletter to trade customers which will enable Black Mountains Smokery to offer something new on a regular basis.

Also being featuring as part of the Showcase is Sabor de Amor, featuring a new vegetarian paella in a bottle; Blas ar Fwyd Cyf with their own label and wholesale range and new deli range of jams, chutneys and mustards; and Slone Home (Lone Stag brand) with their fresh handmade chocolate truffles made with their award winning spirits.

Speciality and Fine Food Fair is the leading UK trade event that exclusively targets food and drink buyers from the speciality and artisan food industry. The event attracts buyers from far and wide and is a key platform for Welsh businesses to promote their produce.

Bridgend based The Parsnipship who produce unique and original vegetarian and vegan food will be showcasing its range of award-winning products, including The Glamorgan Crumble which won a 2-star Great Taste Award, and their Tandoori Chickpea and Lentil Mash-up, as well as their Lentil and Wild Mushroom Pâté, both of which gained 1-star.

Flo Ticehurst of The Parsnipship said,

“Trade events such as the Speciality and Fine Food Fair are an important window outside of Wales for Welsh food and drink producers and we are delighted to be part of this event following on our recent successes at the Great Taste Awards, which we are overjoyed about.

It’s an excellent way of showcasing our products, to reach potential new customers, but most importantly an excellent chance to promote Wales to potential visitors from the UK and the many others that attend the event from across the world.”

The Speciality and Fine Food Fair is held in London from 3-5 September with the winners of the Golden Fork Awards and the Great Taste Supreme Champion 2017 being announced on Monday 4 September.

Come and visit the Food and Drink Wales stands 1530/1540/1730 at Speciality and Fine Food Fair 3 – 5 September 2017.

For superb Welsh Food and Drink a full list of Welsh Great Taste Awards 2017 results can be viewed here

Visit the Food and Drink Wales stand 1530/1540/1730 at the Speciality & Fine Food Fair

For further information on Food and Drink Wales visit www.gov.wales/foodanddrinkwales

Speciality and Fine Food Fair – Welsh Exhibitors

The 22 companies featured on the Food and Drink Wales stand are:

Halen Môn (The Anglesey Sea Salt Company), Anglesey – Great Taste 2017 winner

The Patchwork Traditional Food Company, Ruthin – Great Taste 2017 winner

The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company, Pembroke Dock – Great Taste 2017 winner

Snowdonia Cheese Company Ltd, Rhyl – Great Taste 2017 winner

Clam’s Handmade Cakes, Ebbw Vale – Great Taste 2017 winner

Caws Cenarth, Boncath

Sim’s Food Ltd (Samosaco Co), Pontyclun

The Parsnipship, Bridgend – Great Taste 2017 winner

CK Food and Drink Ltd

Blas ar Fwyd Cyf, Llanrwst – Great Taste 2017 winner

Black Mountains Smokery, Crickhowell – Great Taste 2017 winner

The Baked Shed, Pontypridd – Great Taste 2017 winner

Mrs Picklepot, Wrexham

Barti Rum, Pembroke Dock

Wrexham Lager Ltd, Wrexham

Sabor de Amor, Wrexham

The Shake Co Ltd (Bo Bakes), Swansea

The Bridge Lodge Company, Wrexham – Great Taste 2017 winner

Ice Cube Tea

Slone Home (Lone Stag)

Dylan’s

Wickedly Welsh Chocolate