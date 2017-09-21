Welsh Food – £800,000 scheme – expressions of interest window open

The Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Rural Affairs has encouraged Welsh Food & Drink processors and manufacturers to apply for their portion of £800,000 worth of funding.

The Rural Business Investment Scheme – FOOD (RBISF), available under the EU-supported Rural Development Programme, is a capital investments programme to support projects that offer clear and quantifiable benefits to the Welsh Food & Drink industry.

The scheme is open to existing and start-up micro & small food and drink processors and manufacturers throughout Wales who are not eligible under the Welsh Government’s Food Business Investment Scheme.

Eligible businesses can apply for up to £50,000 for any individual investment project. These projects must contribute to the Welsh Government’s ambitious Food Strategy Action Plan with one or more of the following objectives:

promote and develop a growing and vibrant food and drink sector in Wales

continue to develop a green image based on sustainable production methods

further build resilience into the industry to withstand market changes

drive improvements in food safety and security

promote technological innovation in both product and processes

provide career opportunities at varying skill levels.

Ahead of the opening of the first window for expressions of interest, Lesley Griffiths said:

“Our Welsh food and drink industry is a real success story, experiencing impressive levels of growth in recent years. We are committed to maintaining this momentum by ensuring the right conditions are in place for businesses of all sizes to prosper.

“I would encourage small businesses to find out more about this scheme and if they are eligible, to apply for the funding”.

More information on the Rural Business Investment Scheme – FOOD (RBISF), including eligibility criteria is here