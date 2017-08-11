Welsh Food and Drink Cabinet Secretary for has reminded Wales’ dairy farmers, who carry out milk recording, to take advantage of EU financial support before 19 August.

Welsh Food and Drink has milkers as an important component. Milk recording is a way to receive impartial information on the productivity, health and fertility of a herd. The information on the performance of each cow helps farm businesses become more efficient, resilient and profitable.

The Milk Recording Scheme is voluntary but limited to one payment per Customer Reference Number (CRN). Depending on the number of applications received the payment will be at least £750 to farmers who have, or take out, a milk recording contract.

To qualify, farmers must have an existing, or take out a new milk recording contract and carry out individual cow milk recording samples a minimum of four times per year. These can be ‘DIY’ or assisted.

The EU is providing support for farm business in recognition of recent difficulties affecting dairy markets. In addition to Milk Recording, up to 1,000 Welsh farmers will benefit from separate ‘benchmarking’ support. Under this voluntary scheme participating farmers will receive £1,800 and a ‘benchmark report’ showing the strengths and weaknesses of their business.

Lesley Griffiths said:

“The dairy sector plays an important role in supporting our rural communities. As a pro-business Government, we are committed to supporting the long term viability and profitability of the dairy sector.

“We recognise the recent difficulties dairy farmers have experienced and I want Wales’ farm businesses to make use of every avenue of support available. The application form for the Milk Recording scheme takes less than five minutes to complete and they can return it to us any time before 19 August.

Note

To apply for the funding the application form must be completed and returned by 19 August 2017. Any submissions made after that date will not be eligible. Payments will be made to successful applicants by Rural Payments Wales (RPW) in September.