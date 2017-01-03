Walking Wales – Pen y Fan

Winter is a wonderful time to be in the mountains. But you do need to choose your day. While most of the time in south Wales, it’s more likely to be damp and cold than snow covered and magnificent, the highest peaks do get their fair share of the white stuff and when this coincides with some good weather, it opens up a veritable winter wonderland to the adventurous hill walker. This walk tackles the highest peaks of the Brecon Beacons from the north, and while it’s totally walkable in good, soft snow and clear conditions, it would be a different proposition altogether in icy conditions or poor visibility. But you don’t need to wait for snow either: it’s a super walk in any conditions at any time of the year.

