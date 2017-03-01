Walking Wales – The Tarren Hills

This walk starts from Abergynolwyn – and just visiting the pretty little, one-time quarrying village makes the journey west from Tal-y-Llyn Lake more than worthwhile. But the walking is even more enthralling, with a mix of paths that thread their way through deep-cloven valleys and across broad, grassy summits, that offer huge views over the coast, the ever-impressive Cadair Idris and the northern end of the imposing Cambrian Mountains. Choose a good day to make the most of them. There’s also an optional return leg via the Talyllyn Railway.

