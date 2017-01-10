Book a Romantic Retreat and experience Valentines at Roch Castle

Voted Hotel of the year in 2016 at the Welsh Hospitality Awards, and awarded the best 5* hotel in Wales 2017 by Trivago, Roch Castle is the perfect place for a Romantic Retreat – Book now to experience Valentines at Roch Castle.

Retreat with your loved one to one of the most romantic locations in Wales.

Stay for two nights and indulge with Prosecco, Wickedly Welsh Chocolates,

Breakfast in Bed and Complimentary Upgrade

Sitting high above the landscape offering panoramic views over St Brides Bay and the Preseli Hills, choose a bed and breakfast stay or take exclusive use and indulge in unique accommodation and fine dining at Two AA Rosette Blas Restaurant, at our sister hotel, Twr y Felin.

Complimentary transfers are available to and from Blas Restaurant at Twr y Felin Hotel each evening for dinner and luggage transfers are available for guests staying at either or our sister hotels, former windmill Twr y Felin, or 19th century priory, Penrhiw Hotel.

_____________________________________________

Valentines Four Course Taster Menu

Blas Restaurant, Twr y Felin Hotel

Available on Tuesday February 14th 2017 Only

Chicken Liver Parfait, Brioche, Cornichons and Chutney

***

Seared Scallops, Pine Nut Risotto, Trealy Black Pudding

***

Braised, Confit and Roasted Lamb, Casserole of Root Vegetable

Or

Pan Seared Halibut Fillet, Solva Crab Tortellini, Poached Grapes and Lobster Bisque

***

Panna Cotta, Charred Blood Orange, Chocolate Sorbet and Champagne and Rhubarb

£45 per person

Including a complimentary glass of fizz on arrival



Booking Essential, to book please call this number: 01437 725 555

Please advise of dietary requirements at the time of booking

For more information about Roch Castle, its sister hotels Twr y Felin and Penrhiw Hotel or for more information on the valentines offers above please visit the website: www.rochcastle.com