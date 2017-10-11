Ucheldre – The World’s Wife, A New Work for 2017

Carol Ann Duffy’s The World’s Wife poetry collection becomes a chamber opera by trailblazing young composer Tom Green at Ucheldre.

Coming to Ucheldre -Scored for soprano, string quartet, and loop pedals, The World’s Wife is a musical adaptation of Duffy’s poems presenting actions and stories of famous men of history and myth from their spouses’ perspectives. The feminist approach to the literary collection is further strengthened in Green’s work, as his score includes musical quotes of music by female composers – better known or forgotten – ranging from Clara Schumann to Barbara Strozzi. The musical staging of The World’s Wife thus features double revenge from the female point of view: not only do women re-tell world-renowned stories in their own words, but often overlooked musical works by women are here celebrated and become the perfect commentary to accompany the presented tales.

Cast & Creative Team: Composer Tom Green, Soprano Amanda Forbes, with the Mavron String Quartet, Director Ed Madden, Designer Grace Smart.

The World’s Wife is sung in English with surtitles in English

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTiwkJ833PM

Dame Carol Ann Duffy – Currently the UKs Poet Laureate and awarded the DBE in 2015. Her anthologies have won many prizes and awards and ‘The World’s Wife” was published in 1999.

Tom Green – British composer of music for theatre, dance and primarily for the concert hall.

About Ucheldre:

The Ucheldre Centre in Holyhead on the Isle of Anglesey is one of the leading arts centres in Wales. The diverse programming weaves together two major strands: performers and artists of international standing bring high-quality arts to Anglesey, and community events nurture the creativity of local people.

Situated in a lovely former convent chapel and surrounded by beautiful grounds. The Ucheldre Centre programmes events, exhibitions, clubs, societies and workshops throughout the year.

The 130-seat performance space is home to concerts, drama, films, literary events, live broadcasts and much more.

For more information visit: www.ucheldre.org