Ucheldre – What’s On at Ucheldre this March 2017

The Ucheldre Centre in Holyhead on the Isle of Anglesey is one of the leading arts centres in the country.

The diverse programming at Ucheldre weaves together two major strands: performers and artists of international standing bring high-quality arts to Anglesey, and community events nurture the creativity of local people.





Chekhov’s Shorts

Saturday 4 Sadwrn – 7.30pm [2hrs 5 with interval]

European Arts Company returns with a delightful collection of short, comic, bittersweet plays by Anton Chekhov written originally for Russian vaudeville theatres. They include The Evils of Tobacco, The Dimwit, The Bear, Swansong and The Proposal.

*£10, £8 concessions/gostyngiadau, £3 children/plant

The Fureys

Wednesday 8 Mercher – 7.30pm

It’s always a pleasure to welcome the legends of Irish music and song to Ucheldre. The Fureys are responsible for some of the most stirring music ever to capture the public imagination. Their folk based music has received standing ovations in some of the biggest concert halls of the world.

£18, £17 concessions/gostyngiadau, £3 children/plant

Signdance Collective International presents

Carthage by Caridad Svich

Friday 24 Gwener – 7.30pm [1hr 40 with interval]

Directed by Ornella D’Agostino Carthage explores the impact of language difference on those displaced and isolated by slavery, human trafficking and forced migration.

Performed by Signdance Collective and an amazing cast from Cuba, Nigeria, Austria, Italy, USA and Wales.

£8, £7 concessions/gostyngiadau, £3 children/plant

Live Broadcasts for March 2017

from the National Theatre, The Met and The Royal Opera

NT Live: Hedda Gabler

Thursday 9 Iau – 7pm [2hrs 40 with interval]

Just married. Bored already.

Hedda longs to be free…

Ivo van Hove one of the world’s most exciting directors makes his National Theatre debut with this modern production of Ibsen’s masterpiece. Revisited by Patrick Marber (Closer, Three Days in the Country), Featuring Ruth Wilson (Luther, The Affair) as Hedda and Rafe Spall (Black Mirror, The Big Short) as Brack.

£10, £8 concessions/gostyngiadau, £3 children/plant

Met Opera Live: La Traviata (Verdi)

Saturday 11 Sadwrn – 5.55pm [2hrs 33 with intervals]

Sonya Yoncheva sings one of opera’s most beloved heroines, the tragic courtesan Violetta, a role in which she triumphed on the Met stage in 2015, opposite Michael Fabiano as her lover, Alfredo, and Thomas Hampson as his father, Germont. Nicola Luisotti conducts. Sung in Italian with English surtitles

£10, £8 concessions/gostyngiadau, £3 children/plant

Met Opera Live: Idomeneo

Saturday 25 Sadwrn – 5.55pm [3hrs 58 with intervals]

Mozart’s first operatic masterpiece returns to the Met in the classic Jean-Pierre Ponnelle production, conducted by James Levine. The superb ensemble includes Matthew Polenzani as the king torn by a rash vow; mezzo-soprano Alice Coote in the trouser role of his noble son Idamante; soprano Nadine Sierra as Ilia; and soprano Elza van den Heever as the volatile Elettra, who loves Idamante to the bounds of madness. Sung in Italian with English surtitles

£10, £8 concessions/gostyngiadau, £3 children/plant

ROH Opera Live: Madama Butterfly (Puccini)

Thursday 30 Iau – 7.15pm [2 hrs 45 with interval]

Antonio Pappano conducts Moshe Leiser and Patrice Caurier’s stunningly beautiful production of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly. One of the most popular of all operas, with ravishing music and a heartbreaking story of a loving geisha deserted by a callous American husband. Much loved soprano Ermonela Jaho sings the title role, with naval officer B.F. Pinkerton sung by exciting young tenor Marcelo Puente.

Sung in Italian with English surtitles

£10, £8 concessions/gostyngiadau, £3 children/plant

Workshops, Clubs and Societies for March 2017

Lit Soc: Pauline Plummer and Josephine Scott

‘Tyneside Poets from the Coast’

Friday 17 Gwener 1-3pm

A creative writing workshop and reading by Pauline Plummer (Bint, Demon Straightening, From Here to Timbuktu) and Josephine Scott (Sparkle and Dance, and Rituals). There is further information about the authors on our website at www.ucheldre.org

A warm welcome to all / Croeso cynnes i bawb

£5, £4 concessions/gostyngiadau

Clwb Jazz Ucheldre Jazz Club

Monday 20 Llun – 7.30 for 8pm

The Ucheldre Jazz Club meets monthly on Mondays.

Non-members welcome

Letter From Afar

Tuesday 20 – Thursday 23 – Mawrth 21 – Iau 21

A series of daily workshops for ages 13+

Leading to digital on-line works (short films) and creating a show to perform alongside Signdance Collective International on Friday 24 March.

6-9pm

3hrs

Residency price for all three evenings

£30, £24 concessions & students/gostyngiadau a myfyrwyr

Voice Workshop with Marian Bryfdir and Robyn Masson

Saturday 25 Sadwrn – 10am-4pm

Aimed at developing your voice whether your interest lies in jazz, folk, opera or choral music. Come along and try it. All ages and levels of experience and interest are welcome

£12, £6 gostyngiadau a mufyrwyr/concessions & students

Open Mic Poetry Evening

Friday 31 Gwener – 7.30pm

Another opportunity to read your own, or other people’s work in a friendly, supportive atmosphere. Held in the Ucheldre’s Café.

£3 to listen, £2 if you would like to read

Exhibitions for March 2017

Bon Sauveur Convent at Holyhead

Designed and printed by J C Davies, the Convent Exhibition is now open. It is a photographic look back at the original convent building, the nuns who lived there and the students who attended the school.

Exhibition runs until Sunday 20 March

Arddangosfa yn rhedi tan

dydd Sul 20 Mawrth

Admission Free / Mynediad am ddim

All welcome/ Croeso I bawb





Anglesey Arts Forum – Fforwm Gelf Ynys Môn

An exhibition of at least one piece of work from each participant of the 14th Anglesey Arts Weeks: Open Studios. Artists will be working in the Centre; a large scale map of Anglesey will show the location of the studios.

Arddangosfa o un darn leiaf o waith gan bawb sy’n cymryd rhan yn y 14th o Wythnosau Celf Ynys Môn. Bydd artistiaid yn gweithio yn y Ganolfan, a bydd map graddfa fawr o Fôn yn dangos lleoliad y stiwdios.

Exhibition opens Saturday 25 March – Arddangosfa’n agor Sadwrn 25 Mawrth

Exhibition runs until Sunday 23 April – Arddangosfa yn rhedi tan dydd Sul 23 Ebrill

Admission Free / Mynediad am ddim

All welcome/ Croeso I bawb

For more information please visit: www.ucheldre.org