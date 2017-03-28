Ucheldre – Events to look forward to this April

This April at Ucheldre begins with Music, Drama and TEDx. A good start I think you will agree.

Live Event: Saturday 1 April 7.30pm

Iwan Llewelyn-Jones: All’ Italia!

In a recital of piano music inspired by ‘La Bella Italia’, Iwan celebrates the birthday of virtuoso pianist and composer Ferruccio Busoni with performances of his piano arrangements of Georges Bizet’s hugely popular opera ‘Carmen’ and works by Johann Sebastian Bach. With Fréderic Chopin’s ‘Barcarolle’ and Franz Liszt’s ‘Tarantella’ this promises to be a hair-raising evening at Ucheldre!

Live Broadcast: Thursday 6 April 7pm

NT Live: Twelfth Night

Live from the Olivier Theatre a joyous new production by Simon Godwin (Man and Superman, The Beaux’ Stratagem) of a Shakespeare favourite.

Shipwrecked on a strange shore, her twin brother Sebastian lost, Viola sets out to explore… The households of Orsino and Olivia are plunged into a whirlwind of unrequited love, mistaken identities, intrigue and foolery. Even Olivia’s upright and uptight butler/housekeeper Malvolio played by Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner, Episodes) is not immune.

Live Event: Friday 7 April Midday-9pm

TEDx: mental Health & Well-being

TEDxHolyhead is returning again to the Ucheldre Centre, Holyhead. We’ve got a great line up of speakers ready to educate and entertain.

Inspiration in an afternoon of talks from leading edge thinkers and doers who are transforming the way we live, work and think.

Internet link here http://www.tedxholyhead.org.uk/

Facebook link here https://www.faceboo k.com/TEDxHolyhead/

All over the world local communities have their own TEDx events. Little brother to the TED phenomenon we are lucky enough to have our very own TEDx here in Holyhead at Ucheldre. Also this April we are broadcasting live from Canada TED 2017.

Exhibition:

Anglesey Arts Forum – Fforwm Gelf Ynys Môn

An exhibition of at least one piece of work from each participant of the 14th Anglesey Arts Weeks: Open Studios. Artists will be working in the Centre; a large scale map of Anglesey will show the location of the studios.

Exhibition opens Saturday 25 March

Exhibition runs until Sunday 23 April

Admission Free /All welcome

