Ucheldre – Events to look forward to at Ucheldre during September

Upcoming events during September at Ucheldre



Thursday 7 September at Ucheldre 7.45pm John le Carré: An Evening with George Smiley (12A)

Broadcast live from London’s Royal Festival Hall, join us at Ucheldre for a celebration of one of the world’s greatest writers as he shares the secrets behind the creation of his most beloved character.

Friday 8 September 1-3pm

Lit Soc: Introduced by Fiona Owen – Tony Curtis

“Messages from the fortunate isles” – Tony Curtis reads from his two recent books – From the Fortunate Isles: New and Selected Poems and his selected stories Some Kind of Immortality both published to mark his seventieth year and fifty years of publishing. A warm welcome to all

Saturday 9 September 10am-4pm

Voice Workshop with Marian Bryfdir

Aimed at developing your voice whether your interest lies in jazz, folk, opera or choral music. Come along and try it. All ages and levels of experience and interest are welcome.

Saturday 9 September 4pm

Exhibition Opening

John Hedley – Natural Forms/Crete and Ynys Môn

Hedley’s prints and painting depict the primordial essence of the world we inhabit. They are detailed and complex studies of seemingly random forms found in nature.

Sunday 10 September 3.30pm & Wednesday 13 September 5pm

Jonas Kaufmann: My Italy

Jonas Kaufmann, the celebrated German tenor, presents his personal tribute to Italian music and culture in this special concert documentary film My Italy.

Wednesday 13 September 7pm

David Gilmour Live at Pompeii

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour filmed ‘Live at Pompeii’ in the legendary Roman Amphitheatre there. The show includes songs from throughout David’s career, as well as many Pink Floyd classics, including ‘One Of These Days’.

Sunday 17 September 3pm

Iwan Llewelyn-Jones: Pianists Galore!

An afternoon of piano music from Beethoven to the blues, featuring pianists from all over Wales, and introduced by Iwan Llewelyn-Jones.

Monday 19 June 7.30 for 7.45pm 8pm on the stage

Clwb Jazz Ucheldre Jazz Club Non-members welcome

Wednesday 20 September 7.15pm

ROH Opera Live: The Magic Flute (Mozart)

Mozart’s The Magic Flute is brought enchantingly to life in David McVicar’s classic production embracing both the seriousness and comedy of the piece.

Sung in German with English surtitles

Saturday 23 September 10-4pm

Rhwng: Sound Poetics – led by poet, writer and broadcaster Seán Street

No special experience or skills are necessary. Just come as you are!

A warm welcome to all / Croeso cynnes i bawb.

For more detailed information please go to our website www.Ucheldre.org

Friday 29 September 7.30pm

Open Mic Poetry Evening

Another opportunity to read your own, or other people’s work in a friendly, supportive atmosphere. Held in the Ucheldre’s Café, where food and drink can be purchased.

Tuesday 3 October 7.15pm

ROH Opera Live: La Bohéme (Puccini)

When Rodolfo, a penniless poet, meets Mimì, a seamstress, they fall instantly in love. But their happiness is threatened when Rodolfo learns that Mimì is gravely ill. Directed by Richard Jones, conducted by Antonio Pappano and starring a superb young cast including Nicole Car, Michael Fabiano and Mariusz Kwiecieñ. Sung in Italian with English surtitles

Weekly Clubs and Classes for the Autumn Season

PROPS Theatre School – weekly Monday and Thursday 6-8pm

The Ucheldre Rep – weekly Tuesday and Thursday 7.30pm

Yoga – weekly Monday 6-7pm and Thursday 1-2.30pm starting 4 September

Black Sheep Tribal (dance) – weekly Monday 7-8pm starting 4 September

Ynys Môn and Gwynedd Mind Art – weekly Tuesday 10am – 1pm

starting 3 October

Patchwork with Eunice Lord – weekly Tuesday 1-3pm and Thursday 6-8pm starting 19 September

Mindfulness – for next meeting please call the box-office 01407 763361.

Films are screened regularly Wednesday, Friday and Sunday – titles to be announced.

For additional information please contact the Ucheldre Centre

on 01407 763361 or box-office@ucheldre.org