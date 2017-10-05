Ucheldre – Don’t miss out on some great events throughout October

The Ucheldre Centre in Holyhead on the Isle of Anglesey is one of the leading arts centres in the country. The diverse programming weaves together two major strands: performers and artists of international standing bring high-quality arts to Anglesey, and community events nurture the creativity of local people.

This October, Ucheldre has an incredible selection of events that are worth noting in your diaries!

Sunday 1 October – Sul 1 Hydref 3.30pm

**The Limehouse Golem (15)

Based on the novel Dan Leno and the Limehouse Golem by Peter Ackroyd. This stylish and visually striking gothic horror of a tale is set within a recreation of Victorian London’s East End. A Jack the Ripperesque type murder mystery and trial. The slaughter is placed at the feet of a mythical ‘Golem’ perpetrator, but who is the ‘Limehouse Golem’…

Also showing : Wednesday 4 October – Mercher 4 Medi 5.30pm & 8pm

Tuesday 3 October – Mawrth 3 Hydref 7.15pm

* ROH Opera Live: La Bohéme (Puccini)

When Rodolfo, a penniless poet, meets Mimì, a seamstress, they fall instantly in love. But their happiness is threatened… Directed by Richard Jones, conducted by Antonio Pappano and starring a superb young cast including Nicole Car, Michael Fabiano and Mariusz Kwiecieñ.

Sung in Italian with English surtitles

£10, £8 concessions/gostyngiadau, £3 children/plant

Friday 6 October – Gwener 6 Hydref 7pm

NT Encore: Hamlet (12A)

Originally sold out at the Barbican we have another opportunity to see this amazing production of Shakespeare’s great tragedy on our big screen with Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role.

£10, £8 concessions/gostyngiadau, £3 children/plant

Sunday 8 October – Sul 8 Hydref 5.55pm

* MET Live Encore: Norma (Bellini)

This new production of Bellini’s masterpiece stars Sondra Radvanovsky as the Druid priestess and Joyce DiDonato as her rival, Adalgisa (a casting coup for bel canto fans). Tenor Joseph Calleja is Pollione, Norma’s unfaithful lover, and Carlo Rizzi conducts. Sir David McVicar’s evocative production sets the action deep in a Druid forest where nature and ancient ritual rule. Sung in Italian with English surtitles £10, £8 concessions/gostyngiadau, £3children/plant

Wednesday 11 October – Mercher 11 Hydref 7pm

RSC live: Coriolanus

Directed by Angus Jackson this is the fourth and final in The Royal Shakespeare Company’s

Rome Season.

As famine stalks Rome and the citizens rise up. The rioting is halted by war and Caius Martius leads the Roman Army to victory, but the people turn against him and he is banished. He vows revenge and returns at the head of the Volscian army to march on Rome.

£10, £8 concessions/gostyngiadau, £3 children/plant

Friday 13 October – Gwener 13 Hydref 1-3pm Lit Soc: Introduced by Fiona Owen – Phil Bowen

‘Something else: poetry is the lie that serves the truth’ – a workshop with poet and playwright Phil Bowen. According to Charles Causley, ‘A good poem is always about something else other than what it’s about’. Poems don’t have to tell the truth but they have to be true to themselves even if they’re telling a lie. A warm welcome to all / Croeso cynnes i bawb

£5, £4 concessions/gostyngiadau

Saturday 14 October – Sadwrn 14 Hydref 10am-4pm Voice Workshop with Marian Bryfdir and Kiefer Jones

Aimed at developing your voice. Come along and try it. All ages and levels of experience and interest are welcome

£12, £6 mufyrwyr/students

Saturday 14 October – Sadwrn 14 Hydref 5.55pm

* Met Opera Live: Die Zauberflöte ( Mozart)

Music Director Emeritus James Levine conducts the full-length, German version of Mozart’s magical fable, seen in Julie Taymor’s spectacular production, which captures both the opera’s earthy comedy and its noble mysticism.

With a clever use of puppetry, this looks to be a very lively and colourful production.

Sung in German with English surtitles

£10, £8 concessions/gostyngiadau, £3 children/plant

Monday 16 October – Llun 16 Hydref 7.30 for 7.45pm 8pm on the stage Clwb Jazz Ucheldre Jazz Club

The Ucheldre Jazz Club meets monthly on Mondays. Non-members welcome

Tuesday 17 & Wednesday 18 October – Mawrth 17 a Mercher 18 Hydref 4-6pm Signdance Collective presents The Turtle Trials

Come and join Signdance Collective at their free, fun and interactive drop in workshops based on Dr Seuss’ Yertle The Turtle. There is more than meets the eye with this intelligent and fascinating animal – one of the oldest life forms on Earth. In the workshops children from ages 4 to 11 can explore the story of Yertle The Turtle through sign language /theatre story telling, dance, music and scent!

To book contact Ucheldre box-office. 01407 763361

Admission Free / Mynediad am ddim

Saturday 21 October – Sadwrn 21 Hydref Exhibition Opening SeaThought Exhibition

Members of the Anglesey Arts Forum are exhibiting work on the theme of the sea. This is running alongside the Anglesey Performing Arts Weeks and the SeeMôr film Festival.

Exhibition runs until Sunday 12 November / Arddangosfa yn rhedig tan dydd Sul 12 Tachwedd

Saturday 21 October – Sadwrn 21 Hydref 10am – 12pm and 1 – 5pm SeeMôr III Film Festival Screenings

Anglesey’s Film Festival begins today with selected entries in the seven categories being screened in Ucheldre, Holyhead.

Entry is Free.

Sunday 22 October – Sul 22 Hydref 2.30pm SeeMôr III Winners Screening

A chance to see the winning entries in the seven categories being screened in Ucheldre, Holyhead.

Entry is Free.

Sunday 22 October – Sul 22 Hydref 7.30pm An Evening with Satie

David Crystal and Iwan Llewelyn-Jones invite you to join them for the evening as they explore, using his own writings, Eric Satie (1866- 1925). Satie, a colourful character, musician and thinker, was a

member of the early 20th Century Parisian Avante Garde. He composed Gymnopédies and Danses Gothiques, to name but two familiar compositions.

The evening will be arranged with a Parisian, café style, atmosphere and do feel free to dress in the mode of the time if you would like to.

This event is a fundraiser for Canolfan Ucheldre Centre

£8, £7 concessions/gostyngiadau, £3 children/plant

Monday 23 October – Llun 23 Hydref 7.15pm

ROH Ballet Live: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

Christopher Wheeldon’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland burst onto the stage in 2011 in an explosion of colour, stage magic and inventive, sophisticated choreography. Joby Talbot’s score combines contemporary soundworlds with sweeping melodies that gesture to ballet scores of the 19th century. Bob Crowley’s wildly imaginative, eye-popping designs draw on everything from puppetry to projections to make Wonderland wonderfully real.

At a garden party on a sunny afternoon, Alice is surprised to see her

parents’ friend Lewis Carroll transform into a white rabbit. When she follows him down a rabbit hole events become curiouser and curiouser…

This delicious ballet shows The Royal Ballet at its best, bringing together world-class dance with enchanting family entertainment. £10, £8 concessions/gostyngiadau, £3 children/plant

Current Exhibition John Hedley – Natural Forms/Crete and Ynys Môn

Hedley’s prints and painting depict the primordial essence of the world we inhabit. They are detailed and complex studies of seemingly random forms found in nature.

Exhibition runs until Sunday 15 October / Arddangosfa yn rhedig tan dydd Sul 15 Hydref

Admission Free / Mynediad am ddim

Weekly Clubs and Classes for the Autumn Season PROPS Theatre School – weekly Tuesday and Thursday 6-8pm

The Ucheldre Rep – weekly Tuesday and Thursday 7.30pm Yoga – weekly Monday 6-7pm and Thursday 1-2.30pm Black Sheep Tribal (dance) – weekly Monday 7-8pm

Ynys Môn and Gwynedd Mind Art – weekly Tuesday 10am – 1pm starting 3 October Patchwork with Eunice Lord – weekly Tuesday 1-3pm and Thursday 6-8pm Mindfulness – for next meeting please call the box-office 01407 763361.

-classes are occasionally cancelled due to holidays or events so do please check beforehand if it is your first visit

-for all classes or clubs meeting out of opening hours. Please come to the side door situated in the car park and ring the bell.

* Denotes a Live Broadcast

** Films are all priced at –

5.30pm & 3pm: £3 (£2 children/plant)

8pm: £4, £3.25 students & concessions / gostyngiadau a myfyrwyr) Films are screened regularly Wednesday, Friday and Sunday – titles to be announced.

Cegin Ucheldre Kitchen

Open Monday to Saturday 10am-4.30pm. Lunches 12pm onwards.

Sunday 2 – 4.30pm. (Coffee, teas and cakes only)

It isn’t too early to ask about Christmas!

Our Christmas Panto is The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

and Our Christmas Menus are available. We are taking bookings already!

For more information visit: www.ucheldre.org