Ucheldre,Anglesey – Live on the Ucheldre stage in July

The Ucheldre Repertory Company is the Centre’s resident theatre group. It was formed in 1994 under the Directorship of Myrrha Stanford-Smith. Her professional training was soon recognised in bringing a high standard of live theatre to the Centre. Many of its members over the years have moved on to the professional stage, television and film.

Our current Director at Ucheldre is Tom Wallwork who has taken over the reins from Myrrha. Tom was trained for the theatre at the Central School of Speech and Drama, London and has worked in the theatre for many years. He was invited to join the Rep as Director in 2011.

The Ucheldre Rep, as it is now called, continues to strive to be as professional as possible, bringing a variety of quality plays to the Centre. You can find out more about us on our Web page which features all our past production s and introduces the cast members. The drama group are a friendly lot all working together as a team to bring you the very best in entertainment. New members to the Rep are always welcome. There is no fee and no previous experience necessary as professional training is at hand.

The Rep covers all aspects of the theatre, from working behind the scenes to performing on stage. If you fell that you would like to join us, then call in for a chat or contact us at the Ucheldre Centre.

We are there most Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Please telephone (01407 763361) to check.

Thursday 6 – Saturday 8 July 7.30pm

Ucheldre Rep presents

Nightmare

by

Norman Robbins

Directed by Tom Wallwork, this suspense thriller revolves around Marion Bishop, an elderly writer of romantic novels who is dying.

Katherine, a kind soul from the village, looks after her. But as Marion’s health deteriorates, her doctor arranges for Laura, an experienced nurse from London, to come and stay with her.

Following the sudden arrival of nephew Raymond, Marion’s only living relative, and a series of mysterious phone calls, sinister events start to unfold.

Suspicion, deceit, blackmail and incriminations are all part of the nightmare that follows with devastating consequences before the final and shocking climax.

For additional information please contact the box office at the Ucheldre Centre

on 01407 763361 or box-office@ucheldre.org or visit: www.ucheldre.org

