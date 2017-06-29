Ucheldre – David Crystal Summer Weekend on the English Language

David Crystal presents a series of his talks the structure, use, and history of the English language in this two-day event, to be held in the Ucheldre Centre, Holyhead, Anglesey, North Wales.

At the Ucheldre Saturday and Sunday 19-20 August 2017

For anyone interested in the English language and how it works. In support of the Ucheldre Community Arts Centre

David Crystal On an English language weekend

“I’ve frequently been asked to put on a summer course for people unable to attend the various lectures I give to schools, literary festivals, and the like, and an opportunity has now arisen to do so. The Ucheldre community arts centre in Holyhead (the name means ‘high town’ in Welsh) is having a fund-raising campaign, and I’ve agreed to present a weekend in support.”

The Weekend:

David Crystal presents a series of his talks on the structure, use, and history of the English language in this two-day event, to be held in the Ucheldre Centre, Holyhead, Anglesey, North Wales.

Day 1

Saturday 19 August

9.30 – 5.00

Language Structure – talks (including Q&A) on the structure of English, pronunciation, punctuation, grammar, spelling, and vocabulary.

Saturday evening is free, with the option of booking for dinner at the Ucheldre Centre and an evening musical concert.

Day 2

Sunday 20 August

9.30 – 5.00

Language Variation and Change – Talks (including Q&A) on accents and dialects, the internet and texting, child language acquisition, the future of Englishes, language play and literature, and original pronunciation (with particular reference to Shakespeare).

For additional information please contact the box office at the Ucheldre Centre on 01407 763361 or box-office@ucheldre.org