Ucheldre Centre – Signdance Collective to Perform

Award winning signdance theatre company Signdance Collective will be performing their new piece, Carthage/Cartagena with an international cast at the Ucheldre Centre on Friday 24th March.

Signdance Collective will also run a series of theatre and dance workshops at Ucheldre from 20th – 23rd March which are open to everyone aged 13+ and interested in developing their creative skills. (6:00pm – 9.00pm, Monday 20th, Tuesday 21st, Wednesday 22nd, Thursday 23rd)

Signdance Collective, founded by Cuban dancer, Isolte Avila and North Wales actor, David Bower is an award winning international touring performance company. Led by deaf and disabled actors, the company is celebrating 30 years of their innovation in signdance theatre with a UK and International tour of Carthage/ Cartagena.

Their new production, Carthage/Cartagena by renowned playwright, Caridad Svich explores the impact on people displaced and isolated by slavery, human trafficking and forced migration through a series of ten multi-lingual letter song-poems from metaphorical places of dislocation. This beautiful work is performed through signdance, theatre, music and languages both spoken and signed.

Artistic Director, David Bower says “ When the playwright, Caridad Svich approached us in New York with the script, she said she felt we were the right theatre company to bring Carthage/Cartagena to the stage as we play with “so many different registers of language”. On reading the script, I was struck by the beauty and wisdom of Caridad’s writing. It encompasses so many different elements that touch upon all our lives, right across the world and all cultures. I look forward to sharing this meaningful work with audiences in Holyhead ”

From Holyhead, Signdance Collective will continue to Wrexham, High Wycombe, Oxford, Slovenia and New York

Cast members David Bower, Isolte Avila, Austrian musician Lila Schwammerlin and New York actor, Lionel Macauley will run the workshop which will run a dance theatre workshop to explore the themes of the play and also introduce participants to sign language, hip hop dance, rap & sign. Everyone is welcome from terrified beginners to seasoned performers and dancers.

To book tickets for the performance, residency and workshops contact Ucheldre Centre 01407 763361 or email box-office@ucheldre.org