Ucheldre Centre has diverse programme for New Year

The Ucheldre Centre in Holyhead on the Isle of Anglesey is one of the leading arts centres in the country.

The diverse programming at Ucheldre Centre weaves together two major strands: performers and artists of international standing bring high-quality arts to Anglesey, and community events nurture the creativity of local people.

The 200-seat performance space is home to concerts, drama, film, literary events.

The main art exhibitions typically change every six weeks, bringing a constant succession of new and interesting work to Anglesey.

Live Show:

Thursday 26 – Saturday 28 January – 7.30pm

The Ucheldre Rep presents Drinking Habits by Tom Smith

A hilarious, traditional farce set in the convent of the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing. Two reporters go undercover to investigate rumours that wine is secretly being made by the nuns to keep the doors of the convent open. Their turning up coincides with the arrival of a new nun, and the wine making is also a secret from others in the order, so it isn’t long before confusion, paranoia and the wine set in.

Live Broadcasts:

Saturday 7 January – 5.55pm

Met Opera Live: Nabucco

(Verdi)The Met Music Director Emeritus James Levine conducts Verdi’s early drama of Ancient Babylon, Nabucco, with Plácido Domingo adding a new role to his repertory as the title character. Liudmyla Monastyrska is Abigaille, the warrior woman determined to rule empires, and Jamie Barton is the heroic Fenena. Dmitri Belosselskiy is the stentorian voice of the oppressed Hebrew people.

Wednesday 11 January – 7pm

NT Live: The Tempest

Simon Russell Beale plays magician Prospero in this groundbreaking production directed by Artistic Director Gregory Doran.

In a unique partnership with Intel, this RSC production will be using today’s most advanced technology in a bold reimagining of Shakespeare’s magical play.

Saturday 21 January – 5.5pm

(Gounod)

The electrifying team of Vittorio Grigolo and Diana Damrau reunites for a new production of Gounod’s opera based on the Shakespeare play. Damrau makes her role debut as Juliette in Bartlett Sher’s new production, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Elliot Madore sings Mercutio and Mikhail Petrenko sings Frère Laurent.

Tuesday 31 January – 7.15pm

ROH Opera Live: Il Trovatore (Verdi)

International superstars Vitaliy Bilyy, Anita Rachvelishvili, Lianna Haroutounian and Gregory Kunde lead a superb cast of world-class singers in this Verdi classic.

Set against the backdrop of war, this new production by director David Bösch uses fire and snow in the landscape to echo the cruelty and love of the story. The famous Anvil Chorus is just one of the highlights of Verdi’s exceptionally fine music, which captures the shifting emotions of the drama through impassioned love duets, fiery solos and stirring choruses.

Societies, Clubs and Workshops:

Saturday 7 January – 10am-4pm

Lit Soc:

‘Resolutions: finding the diamonds in the dust heap’ – a writing day to nourish the roots of the writer and the writing at the start of the new year. Led by Fiona Owen.

A warm welcome to all / Croeso cynnes i bawb

Monday 16 January – 7.30 for 7.45pm

Clwb Jazz Ucheldre Jazz Club

The Ucheldre Jazz Club meets monthly on Mondays.

Non-members welcome

Saturday 21 January – 10am-4pm

Voice Workshop with Marian Bryfdir and Robyn Masson

Aimed at developing your voice whether your interest lies in jazz, folk, opera or choral music. Come along and try it. All ages and levels of experience and interest are welcome

Friday 27 January – 7.30pm

Open Mic Poetry Evening

Another opportunity to read your own, or other people’s work in a friendly, supportive atmosphere. Held in the Ucheldre’s Café, where food and drink can be purchased.

Exhibitions:

Until Sunday 15 January – Gan Sul 15 Ionawr

In the Gallery

SeaThought – Meddwl am y Môr

An exhibition of work by members of the Anglesey Arts Forum (AAF) on the theme of the sea.

In the Aisles

BORTH – YMA O HYD

Bruce Cardwell, Elin ap Hywel, Rhodri Evans.

Tim Iliffe – ” Layers of my mind “

Part of Walls: Muriau the Welsh Mental Health Arts Festival.

For more information on the Ucheldre Centre please visit: www.ucheldre.org