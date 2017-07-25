Ucheldre Centre announces winners of 2017 Art for All

Ucheldre Centre the centre for the performing and visual arts in Anglesey, North Wales has for the last 25 years run an Art for All competition & exhibition. So this is their 26th annual Art for All Competition and Exhibition with the prizewinners announced at 5.30pm on Thursday 20 July

The competition was judged by Rebecca Gould (MA Fine Art, Central St Martin’s)

“Overall very difficult to choose, especially amongst junior entries, they all deserve a prize.” Rebecca Gould

And the official prize winners are:

Adult

1st prize No 1 Edwin Brandt Thunder, Bethesda

2nd prize No 98 Joe Smart Pathway 4

3rd prize No 4 Patricia Clark Afon Cefni, Llangefni

Highly No 52 Tony Harwood Mementos

Commended

Junior A 15 – 18

1st prize A6 Lorna Joselyne Llonydd Ysgol Friars

2nd prize A4 Arman Jimenez Emergence Ysgol Friars

3rd prize A13 Yasmin Viccari Triptych Cup Cake Ysgol Friars

Junior B 12 – 14

1st prize B14 Shivani Senthilkumar At the Banks of Death Ysgol Friars

2nd prize B10 Yoyo Li Loyal Ysgol Friars

3rd prize B2 Jasmine Williams Davies Don’t Judge a Book by its Cover

Private

Junior C 7 – 11

1st prize C43 Beth McEachern Flowers for Mum Bodedern

2nd prize C4 Thomas Brodie Eleri Mills Copy Ysgol Tywyn

3rd prize C15 Jenny Etherton Barn Owl Ysgol Tywyn

Junior D up to 7

1st prize D67 Katie Williams At the Zoo Llanfawr

2nd prize D36 Henry Lewis Spring Has Arrived Ysgol Tywyn

3rd prize D39 Bobi Michael Blackbird Ysgol Tywyn

A chance to see the wide range of work exhibited by Anglesey and Gwynedd based artists and school children.

The exhibition will run until Sunday 5 September

For additional information please contact the Ucheldre Centre

on 01407 763361 or box-office@ucheldre.org

Adult:

1st prize 1 Edwin Brandt Thunder, Bethesda

A tiny gem of a painting like a small relic. The texture of the paint creates a tactile quality and richness to the image. The stark light penetrates through the brooding mountain tops. Beautifully executed.

2nd prize 98 Joe Smart Pathway 4

A surreal landscape. Confidence in handling paint and dealing with colour. Almost pagan, other worldly and mystical. The painting functions as an imprint of a moment / memory. There is a joy in the fluidity and speed of the gestures.

3rd prize 4 Patricia Clark Afon Cefni, Llangefni

The painting toys with abstraction and the layers of paint flicker like a weaving. The colour dapples and glimmers in the light. Wonderful handling of the brush strokes.

Highly Com. 52 Tony Harwood Mementos

A still life is depicted inside a wooden box / drawer – the double framing of the objects enhances their ordinary preciousness. The way the objects have been rendered with paint depicts their materiality extremely well.

Junior A 15-18yrs:

1st prize A6 Lorna Joselyne Llonydd

Extremely competent painting, the melancholic mood of the piece is delivered through the tone and the colours used within it. The challenges addressed through painting the ephemerality of smoke and water have been dealt with excellently. There is an amazing fluidity in the painting.

2nd prize A4 Arman Jimenez Emergence

Great to see risk taking and pushing the mediums used. The unusual composition and layout is graphic and functions well. The piece is very well thought through.

3rd prize A13 Yasmin Viccari Triptych Cup Cake

The use of the triptych works well here. The textures of the sponge and icing are painted very adeptly.

Junior B 12-14yrs:

1st prize B14 Shivani Senthilkumar At the Banks of Death

I love the image, it seems to function as a complete story, rich in subject matter. Great use of shading and compositional details.

2nd prize B10 Yoyo Li Loyal

Very well executed pencil drawing of dragon – I love the patterns created in the skin.

3rd prize B2 Jasmine Williams Davies Don’t Judge a Book by its Cover

Great use of charcoal to create a joyful image.

Junior C 7-11yrs:

1st prize C43 Beth McEachern Flowers for Mum

Lovely painting of a vase of flowers where the shadow is as important as the objects.

2nd prize C4 Thomas Brodie Eleri Mills Copy

Great layering of colours and textures used here – well done

3rd prize C15 Jenny Etherton Barn Owl

Beautiful picture of a barn owl standing next to a colourful sky.

Junior D under 7yrs:

1st prize D67 Katie Williams At the Zoo

Great painting of a giraffe – brilliant.

2nd prize D36 Henry Lewis Spring Has Arrived

Lovely little painting of a rabbit – well done.

3rd prize D39 Bobi Michael Blackbird

Brilliant picture of a bird.