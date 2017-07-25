Welsh Country

Ucheldre Centre announces winners of 2017 Art for All

Ucheldre Centre the centre for the performing and visual arts in Anglesey, North Wales has for the last 25 years run an Art for All competition & exhibition. So this is their 26th annual Art for All Competition and Exhibition with the prizewinners announced at 5.30pm on Thursday 20 July

 

The competition was judged by Rebecca Gould (MA Fine Art, Central St Martin’s)

“Overall very difficult to choose, especially amongst junior entries, they all deserve a prize.”   Rebecca Gould

 

And the official prize winners are:

Adult

1st prize                No 1                       Edwin Brandt                                     Thunder, Bethesda

2nd prize               No 98                    Joe Smart                                            Pathway 4

3rd prize                No 4                       Patricia Clark                                      Afon Cefni, Llangefni

Highly                    No 52                    Tony Harwood                                      Mementos

Commended

 

Junior A 15 – 18

1st prize                 A6                           Lorna Joselyne                  Llonydd                               Ysgol Friars

2nd prize               A4                           Arman Jimenez                 Emergence                          Ysgol Friars

3rd prize                A13                        Yasmin Viccari                    Triptych Cup Cake            Ysgol Friars

Junior B 12 – 14

1st prize                B14                         Shivani Senthilkumar                      At the Banks of Death    Ysgol Friars

2nd prize               B10                         Yoyo Li                                  Loyal                                     Ysgol Friars

3rd prize                B2                           Jasmine Williams Davies                Don’t Judge a Book by its Cover 

Private

 

Junior C 7 – 11

1st prize                C43                         Beth McEachern                               Flowers for Mum             Bodedern

2nd prize               C4                           Thomas Brodie                  Eleri Mills Copy  Ysgol Tywyn

3rd prize                C15                         Jenny Etherton                 Barn Owl                            Ysgol Tywyn

 

Junior D up to 7

1st prize                D67                        Katie Williams                                    At the Zoo                           Llanfawr

2nd prize               D36                        Henry Lewis                                      Spring Has Arrived           Ysgol Tywyn

3rd prize                D39                        Bobi Michael                                      Blackbird                             Ysgol Tywyn

 

A chance to see the wide range of work exhibited by Anglesey and Gwynedd based artists and school children.

The exhibition will run until Sunday 5 September

For additional information please contact the Ucheldre Centre

on 01407 763361 or box-office@ucheldre.org

 

Rebecca Gould (MA Fine Art, Central St Martin’s) the judge was kind enough to add comments to the entries which follows

Adult:

 

1st prize                         1          Edwin Brandt                Thunder, Bethesda

A tiny gem of a painting like a small relic. The texture of the paint creates a tactile quality and richness to the image. The stark light penetrates through the brooding mountain tops. Beautifully executed.

 

2nd prize                        98         Joe Smart                     Pathway 4

A surreal landscape. Confidence in handling paint and dealing with colour. Almost pagan, other worldly and mystical. The painting functions as an imprint of a moment / memory. There is a joy in the fluidity and speed of the gestures.

 

3rd prize                         4           Patricia Clark                Afon Cefni, Llangefni

The painting toys with abstraction and the layers of paint flicker like a weaving. The colour dapples and glimmers in the light. Wonderful handling of the brush strokes.

 

Highly Com.                  52         Tony Harwood               Mementos

A still life is depicted inside a wooden box / drawer – the double framing of the objects enhances their ordinary preciousness. The way the objects have been rendered with paint depicts their materiality extremely well.

 

Junior A 15-18yrs:

1st prize                         A6                    Lorna Joselyne                       Llonydd

Extremely competent painting, the melancholic mood of the piece is delivered through the tone and the colours used within it. The challenges addressed through painting the ephemerality of smoke and water have been dealt with excellently. There is an amazing fluidity in the painting.

 

2nd prize                        A4                   Arman Jimenez                      Emergence

Great to see risk taking and pushing the mediums used. The unusual composition and layout is graphic and functions well. The piece is very well thought through.

 

3rd prize                         A13                  Yasmin Viccari                        Triptych Cup Cake

The use of the triptych works well here. The textures of the sponge and icing are painted very adeptly.

 

Junior B  12-14yrs:

 

1st prize                         B14                  Shivani Senthilkumar              At the Banks of Death

I love the image, it seems to function as a complete story, rich in subject matter. Great use of shading and compositional details.

 

2nd prize                        B10                  Yoyo Li                                    Loyal

Very well executed pencil drawing of dragon – I love the patterns created in the skin.

 

3rd prize                         B2            Jasmine Williams Davies     Don’t Judge a Book by its Cover

Great use of charcoal to create a joyful image.

 

Junior C   7-11yrs:

1st prize                         C43                  Beth McEachern                     Flowers for Mum

Lovely painting of a vase of flowers where the shadow is as important as the objects.

 

2nd prize                        C4                    Thomas Brodie                       Eleri Mills Copy

Great layering of colours and textures used here – well done

 

3rd prize                         C15                  Jenny Etherton                       Barn Owl

Beautiful picture of a barn owl standing next to a colourful sky.

 

Junior D  under 7yrs:

 

1st prize                         D67                  Katie Williams                         At the Zoo

Great painting of a giraffe – brilliant.

 

2nd prize                        D36                  Henry Lewis                           Spring Has Arrived

Lovely little painting of a rabbit – well done.

 

3rd prize                         D39                  Bobi Michael                           Blackbird

Brilliant picture of a bird.

 

