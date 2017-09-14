Tyker – Home of quality pet products and accessories for your dog

Welcome to Tyker the home of quality pet products and accessories for your dog. Based in Scotland the company was started in 2015 by John our founder who struggled to find strong durable equipment when out walking and camping with his dog.

The Tyker product ranges are manufactured to our own specification from ultra durable materials designed to withstand the most demanding conditions that both dog and the great British weather can throw at them. Tyker products have been designed to look smart and functional and always be true to the “Adventure Always” spirit in everything we do.

Tyker dog leads, collars and harnesses are designed with comfort, fit and strength in mind. Manufactured from nylon with soft neoprene padding they provide the comfort your dog requires and peace of mind for you knowing that the clips and stitching won’t fail when out – they are designed to last a lifetime.

Tyker Parry and Vincent harnesses are available in 2 stylish colours with multiple size options.

The Parry harness is a no pull design. A clip through the shoulders ensures that this harness is easy to fit and allows control for dogs that pull. The Tyker Vincent harness is a soft padded chest harness. Adjustable in 5 separate positions it ensures a snug fit for all dogs and allows close control when training and walking on a lead. The design also ensures that the dog cannot step out of the harness when wearing. it

Tyker dog beds have a separate washable fleece topper and memory foam base. Tyker winter dog jackets are all exceptionally warm and use the latest Primaloft insulation. Both these products are hand made in the UK. All products come with our no-quibble returns policy in the unlikely event you are unhappy with your purchase.

The words “Adventure Always” encompasses all that Tyker does and stands for. We hope you like our products.

Web: www.tykerstore.com

Address: Tyker Store Ltd, 5a Dean Park Mews, Edinburgh, EH4 1EE

Tel: 0131 413 061

Email: info@tykerstore.com