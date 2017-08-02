Twr y Felin – Wellbeing Retreat & Autumn Promotions

Stay for two nights at Twr y Felin Hotel between November and March and experience one thirty minute holistic treatment per person during your stay.

Treatments for Twr y Felin Hotel guests will take place at Penrhiw, complimentary return transfers are available.



CHOOSE FROM

AROMATHERAPY MASSAGE

Gentle and soothing massage techniques using a synergistic blend of essential oils individually chosen for you to give a relaxing massage of sensory bliss.

Traditional and modern massage techniques incorporating gentle pressures to marma/acupressure points of the head and face. A deeply relaxing and nurturing treatment for mind, body and soul.

A classic treatment focusing on tight, tired and achy areas using a combination of stroking, kneading and flowing massage techniques. Eases away your tension, improves your circulation and leaves you feeling revived and refreshed.

Using traditional and ancient techniques on the upper back, shoulders, arms, neck, head and face to give you a sense of relief and well-being.

Restores and revives your whole body through your feet while relieving aches and pains, helping you to relax and unwind.

BOOK NOW:

Email stay@penrhiwhotel.com or telephone +44 (0)1437 725 588

*Terms and Conditions: Rates are per room per night and include; accommodation, breakfast, one thirty minute treatment per person, VAT, parking and WiFi. Available annually between November 1st and March 31st. *Excludes Bank and School Holidays and Valentines. Rates are based on two guests sharing a double room. Two-night minimum stay required, available between Sunday and Thursday ONLY. Subject to availability at the time of booking.