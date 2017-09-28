Twr Y Felin Blas Restaurant recognised for use of Pembrokeshire produce

Blas Restaurant at Twr y Felin Hotel, St Davids has won Best Use of Pembrokeshire Produce in a Hospitality Outlet at the annual County Show in Haverfordwest on August 18th 2017.

Each year the Pembrokeshire Produce Mark Awards highlight just four businesses for their outstanding use of food or drink. The scheme has more than 300 members, which are verified to ensure that the product they sell or use is made in Pembrokeshire. The scheme includes food and drink producers, artists and craftspeople, hospitality establishments which use Pembrokeshire food and drink in their menus; and retail outlets which sell locally-made items. Meaning ‘Taste’ in Welsh, Blas offers a menu influenced by the season and locality and champions produce sourced from predominantly Pembrokeshire and Welsh suppliers, as well as foraged ingredients from the surrounding countryside and coast. Paula Ellis, Group General Manager of Twr y Felin Hotel and sister properties Roch Castle and Penrhiw, all located in West Wales, said “We are delighted to have received this award which recognises our passion for quality food and reflects our Celtic culture and exceptional natural environment.”

Under Head Chef Simon Coe Blas is quickly establishing a reputation as North Pembrokeshire’s leading fine dining restaurant with a warm Welsh welcome, receiving its two Rosette Award for Culinary Excellence within just 8 months of opening, and in July 2017 winning the Radio Pembrokeshire Food, Drink and Hospitality Business Award, which is voted for by the public.

Simon Coe said: “At Blas our aim is always to reflect the sheer diversity and quality of our surrounding produce and to ensure that our diners experience a true taste of Wales.”

Blas Restaurant itself is an ambient space, with mood lighting, original artworks and bespoke furniture. Guests can expect a Croeso Cynnes Cymreig – Warm Welsh Welcome, with personal service.

Blas Restaurant prides itself on accommodating guests with dietary requirements. We are able to offer dining for gluten free, coeliac, vegetarian, dairy free and vegan diets. Tailor made menus are available to guests with allergies. Where possible drinks are of Welsh origin, or produced in Wales. The wine list features old world wines chosen from Berry Bros & Rudd of London, who exclusively supply Twr y Felin Hotel in Wales.

In addition to Blas Restaurant, Twr y Felin Hotel includes Cornel Bar, a cosy snug ideal for pre-dinner drinks; and Oriel Lounge, which is a light and spacious dedicated gallery, popular with guests for lunch or afternoon tea. Alfresco dining is available outside Oriel on the terrace.

Twr y Felin is open daily for breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner and drinks.

For more information visit: www.twryfelinhotel.com