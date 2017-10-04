Twr y Felin Hotel Awarded AA Hotel Of The Year, Wales 2017-18

Wales’ first contemporary art hotel, Twr y Felin, St Davids has been awarded AA Hotel of the Year, Wales, 2017 at a prestigious ceremony in London on September 25th 2017, establishing its reputation as Wales’ leading luxury boutique hotel.

Attended by world-renowned chefs, prominent hoteliers and restaurateurs, hospitality gurus and key media, the awards recognise and reward the excellent services provided by the very best establishments. Originally built in 1806 as a working windmill, today Twr y Felin is a unique heritage hotel, located in Britain’s smallest city, St Davids, where guests can expect a traditional ‘Croeso Cynnes’ – ‘warm Welsh welcome’.

Opened in March 2016, following an extensive restoration, today Twr y Felin offers luxury accommodation and award winning fine dining at Blas Restaurant.

The hotel features 21 bedrooms including a suite located in the former windmill tower which spans three floors and offers 360 degree views over the St Davids peninsula.

As an art hotel, Twr y Felin features over 100 original works by 20 Welsh, British and International artists, with the larger works on display in the dedicated gallery, Oriel Lounge.

Twr y Felin Hotel is also home to the award winning Blas Restaurant, which achieved two Rosettes within just eight months of opening and in July 2017, won the Pembrokeshire Business Award for Food, Drink and Hospitality, which is voted for by the public.

Under Head Chef Simon Coe, Blas offers a menu influenced by the season and uses produce sourced from predominantly Pembrokeshire and Welsh suppliers, as well as foraged ingredients from the surrounding countryside and coast.

Paula Ellis, Group General Manager of Twr y Felin Hotel and its sister properties in the peninsula, Roch Castle and Penrhiw Hotel, said: “Receiving the AA Hotel of the Year Wales Award is so very special to our whole team, as it is a real measure of our hard work since opening less than two years ago.

“Our entire team have worked incredibly hard to set our standards at the highest level possible across all departments and this award will not only endorse our reputation, but will establish Wales as a truly international luxury destination.”

Since October 2016, Twr y Felin Hotel has been listed in the Sunday Times Ultimate 100 British Hotels list and Best Places to Stay in the UK, awarded Best Serviced Accommodation over 12 rooms at the Pembrokeshire Tourism Awards, and achieved AA 4* Silver and Visit Wales 4* Gold status.

For more information visit: www.twryfelinhotel.com