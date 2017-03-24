The Shop and café in Cilcain, near Mold is open 7 days a week and stocks a wide range of locally sourced produce that showcases the incredible quality and skills of our suppliers.

We (The Shop, Cilcain) pride ourselves on being at the heart of the community, providing a friendly service and excellent choice for both local residents and visitors.

The Shop, Cilcain was taken over by husband and wife team, Simon and Kate Richards in 2015. Their love of local food and drink has been the driving force behind their venture, and they are passionate about serving the local community too.

We are now branching out and opening a custom-made Shepherd’s Hut on the side of Moel Famau, where we will be serving artisan coffee and homemade cakes to hungry walkers and cyclists. Open 7 days a week in the summer, we hope to attract the many visitors of this popular spot. And even when the weather turns (as it sometimes can), there will be a warm welcome in the hut, which boasts it’s very own log burner!

We hope that you can stop in at both The Shop and The Hut soon!

Website: www.theshopcilcain.com

Tel: 01352 740184

Email: kate@theshopcilcain.com

Facebook: The Shop, Cilcain

Twitter: Kate The Shop