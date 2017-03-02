The National Library of Wales & Cardiff University sign collaboration agreement

The National Library of Wales and Cardiff University are pleased to announce the signing of a collaboration agreement which outlines ways in which the two institutions will work together in the future.

The National Library (NLW) and Cardiff University have a long history of collaboration, including recently on the award winning WHELF LMS project to procure a new shared Library Management System for the sector. This new agreement builds on previous successes and will provide benefits for the general public as well as to the current users of both libraries.

As well as joint exhibitions, lectures and other events, students and the wider public will be able to access NLW digital collections and resources from its new base located within the Arts and Social Studies Library of Cardiff University, which until now has only been available on site in Aberystwyth, including its screen and sound archive.



Linda Tomos, Chief Executive and Librarian, NLW said:

“This new and exciting arrangement between the National Library and Cardiff University provides further proof that the Library remains at the forefront of new ways of opening up the national collections to all, wherever they live or work.”

Janet Peters, Director of Cardiff University Libraries, said:

“We look forward to welcoming new readers to the dedicated NLW space in the Arts and Social Studies Library and to providing the same range of digital resources to our students and researchers as they would find in Aberystwyth. We shall literally have a national library on our doorstep.”

Cardiff University is recognised in independent government assessments as one of Britain’s leading teaching and research universities and is a member of the Russell Group of the UK’s most research intensive universities. The 2014 Research Excellence Framework ranked the University 5th in the UK for research excellence. Among its academic staff are two Nobel Laureates, including the winner of the 2007 Nobel Prize for Medicine, University Chancellor Professor Sir Martin Evans. Founded by Royal Charter in 1883, today the University combines impressive modern facilities and a dynamic approach to teaching and research. The University’s breadth of expertise encompasses: the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; the College of Biomedical and Life Sciences; and the College of Physical Sciences and Engineering, along with a longstanding commitment to lifelong learning. Cardiff’s flagship Research Institutes are offering radical new approaches to pressing global problems.

For more information:www.llgc.org.uk