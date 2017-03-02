Welsh Country

The National Library of Wales – #LoveArt Campaign

The National Library of Wales are pleased to announce their new #LoveArt campaign

Famous Welsh personalities will be choosing their favourite art works from The National Library of Wales ’ art collection and discussing them on our blog.

This month Elin Jones, Presiding Officer, National Assembly for Wales will be choosing the art work, beginning with Branwen by Ivor Davies.

The National Library of Wales

Elin Jones said:“For me, the strength of colour and image is important in a painting. These qualities are very impressive in Ivor Davies’s painting Branwen. The depth of colour struck me first – the diverse blue of the Irish Sea reflecting the deep distance between Branwen and her brother Bendigeidfran in the branch of the Mabinogi. The main characters of this branch are featured in this painting by Ivor Davies, and by a miracle, the sadness of the story is reflected within the picture. Here is a piece of artwork which is modern and timeless. This is my favourite painting of all the collections at the National Library.”

 

National Library of Wales: Family Visits

Admission to the Library is free, and families are welcome.

Events and things to do

There are free activities in some of our exhibitions and special events are held during school holidays.

For a full list of our Easter Holidays children’s activities please see our Events Page.

Exhibitions

World of the Book exhibition space

  • Story time: are the little feet tired? Have a rest in our tent and read a story

The Library has a lovely café. It serves homemade sandwiches, jacket potatoes, soups and main meals etc at lunchtime, and has a mouthwatering selection of cakes for your day out treat. It also offers an array of cold and hot drinks.

Children’s portions are available for a reasonable price.

It is split into two seating areas, one with dining tables and chairs, the other with sofas and armchairs with coffee tables.

The café is located on the ground floor with easy access for buggies. High chairs are also provided.

Toilets and Baby Changing

There are toilets with baby changing facilities on the ground floor.

 

