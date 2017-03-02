The National Library of Wales – #LoveArt Campaign

The National Library of Wales are pleased to announce their new #LoveArt campaign
National Library of Wales: Family Visits
Admission to the Library is free, and families are welcome.
Events and things to do
There are free activities in some of our exhibitions and special events are held during school holidays.
For a full list of our Easter Holidays children’s activities please see our Events Page.
Exhibitions
World of the Book exhibition space
- Story time: are the little feet tired? Have a rest in our tent and read a story
The Library has a lovely café. It serves homemade sandwiches, jacket potatoes, soups and main meals etc at lunchtime, and has a mouthwatering selection of cakes for your day out treat. It also offers an array of cold and hot drinks.
Children’s portions are available for a reasonable price.
It is split into two seating areas, one with dining tables and chairs, the other with sofas and armchairs with coffee tables.
The café is located on the ground floor with easy access for buggies. High chairs are also provided.
Toilets and Baby Changing
There are toilets with baby changing facilities on the ground floor.