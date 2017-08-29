The National Library of Wales, 10 reasons to visit this Summer

The National Library of Wales gives us 10 reasons why we should visit this summer

1. In The National Library exhibition, ‘Arthur and Welsh Mythology’, we will meet some of the most colourful characters from our mythology, and present their stories on the pages of manuscripts, on the canvases of artworks and through our vast screen and sound archive.

2. This Grade II listed building and gardens, is truly a glorious site with stunning views over Cardigan Bay

3. A programme of events is published three times a year featuring information about the Library’s exhibitions, talks and presentations, and general visitor information. Come and listen to the legends behind our treasures with our friends from Castell Henllys on the 29th of August. Suitable for all the family. Admission by ticket £4.00

4. Come and enjoy the range of sandwiches, panini, jacket potatoes, homemade soup and daily specials at Caffi Pen Dinas. Hot and cold beverages are served all day and why not indulge by tasting our delicious homemade cakes. If the sun’s shining, pick up some sandwiches and have a picnic in the landscaped grounds of the Library.

5 Go on a tour ‘Behind the Scenes’

Go ‘Behind the Scenes’ with a guided tour of the Library, suitable for all ages. Every Monday at 11.00am and Wednesday at 2.15pm. Book your ticket online events.library.wales or phone the shop 01970 632548. Ticket price includes a free tea or coffee at Caffi Pen Dinas!

6. Indulge in a little retail therapy

The shop stocks quality, bespoke gifts, many by local artists, others of national acclaim such as Mari Thomas, who has won numerous design awards. Lizzie Spikes and Valeriané Leblond’s work feature regularly on the shop’s shelves; showcasing work which demonstrates their love for their local Ceredigion landscape and its charm.

7. Discover the ‘Holy Grail’. This fragile piece of wood is all that remains of an ancient mazer bowl commonly known as the Nanteos Cup.

8. An opportunity to come ‘face to face’; with Welsh legends from the National Portrait Collection which includes Wales Football Team, Ray Gravell and Dafydd Iwan.

9. See the smallest book in our Cover to Cover exhibition. Its measures less than 1mm x 1mm x1mm.

10. Want to get away from it all? why not relax with a good book in one of our reading rooms?

The site has ample car parking facilities and is a ten minute walk from the town centre or alternatively the ’03 bus follows a circular route from the town centre, calling at the National Library and the Aberystwyth University campus.

You might like to try out the Legends of the West app and follow our treasure hunt around the Library. Ask for details at reception.

Make The National Library of Wales one of your destinations during 2017’s Year of Legends.

For more information visit: www.llgc.org.uk